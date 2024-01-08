Icon
Home Tech News Tamil Nadu in $4.4 billion deals with Apple suppliers such as Tata Electronics, Pegatron

Tamil Nadu in $4.4 billion deals with Apple suppliers such as Tata Electronics, Pegatron

Tamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth more than $4.39 billion with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron, as well as auto major Hyundai Motors

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Jan 08 2024, 07:03 IST
Icon
New (Product) Red Apple Watch Series 9 launched as Apple joins fight against HIV/AIDS
Apple
1/5 In a bold move for a charitable cause, Apple has launched the latest addition to its smartwatch lineup - the (Product) Red Apple Watch Series 9. This new variant not only adds a splash of colour to Apple's collection but also stands as a symbol of support in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. Apple has rolled out the smartwatch after the sale season is over and the Christmas season of giving is rolling round. (Amazon.com)
image caption
2/5 Design and Features: The Apple Watch Series 9 (Product) Red boasts a stunning red aluminium case paired with a matching Sport Band, creating a visually striking ensemble. Exclusive red watch faces, such as the Solar Analog customised for World AIDS Day, enhance the overall vibrancy of the smartwatch.  (Amazon.com)
image caption
3/5 Performance: Under the hood, the Apple Watch Series 9 maintains the high-performance standards of its predecessors. Powered by the new S9 chip and quad-core neural engine, users can expect faster processing and improved overall performance. Noteworthy improvements include an 18-hour battery life, 25 percent enhanced dictation accuracy, and a 30 percent boost in speed compared to the previous Series 8.* (Amazon.com)
image caption
4/5 Display and Functionality: The Apple Watch Series 9 Series 9 boasts a maximum brightness of up to 2000 nits, doubling that of its predecessor. A notable addition is the new double-tap gesture, allowing wearers to control watch functions without touching the screen. These advancements contribute to a more intuitive and responsive user experience. (Amazon.com)
image caption
5/5 Availability and Charitable Contribution: You can now purchase the Apple Watch Series 9 (Product) Red through Apple's online store and retail outlets. Priced at Rs. 41900 in India and $399 in the US, a portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to the Global Fund, supporting HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. Apple's long standing partnership with (RED) since 2006 now extends to the Series 9, joining the existing (Product) Red variants for the iPhone lineup. (Amazon.com)
Apple
icon View all Images
Apple is counting on India as the next big driver of its growth as the tech giant looks to diversify some production away from China. (REUTERS)

Tamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth more than $4.39 billion with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron, as well as auto major Hyundai Motors, it said on Sunday. Apple is counting on India as the next big driver of its growth as the tech giant looks to diversify some production away from China, with Pegatron working towards a second factory in the country where Tata Group last year began to assemble iPhones.

Tata Electronics, a part of the Indian conglomerate, committed to invest 120.8 billion rupees for mobile phone assembly operations, the state government said during the signing of the agreements.

"The Tamil Nadu government will support investors in every way possible," Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said at the event, adding that it sought to play a major role in India's growth.

Pegatron, Apple's Taiwan supplier, will also invest 10 billion rupees to expand production, the government added.

Separately, Tata Power is exploring investments up to 700 billion rupees in Tamil Nadu over the next several years,including investments made in some existing projects, its chief executive officer and managing director Praveer Sinha said at a press briefing at the event.

The pacts, unveiled at a meeting of global investors, are projected to generate thousands of jobs in the state.

The state's summit comes days before another investment summit in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat where hundreds of domestic and foreign investors are expected to attend.

Sunday's deals in Tamil Nadu include an agreement with JSW Energy to invest 120 billion rupees to develop renewable energy projects.

Auto major Hyundai Motors also committed 61.80 billion rupees, some of it earmarked for electric vehicle (EV) battery and car manufacturing, the government added.

On Saturday, Vietnamese EV maker VinFast agreed to set up its first manufacturing facilities in India and work toward an investment of up to $2 billion in Tamil Nadu, as more companies seek to penetrate the world's third-largest vehicle market.

Nike shoemaker Hong Fu is set to sign a pact with the state to invest nearly 10.4 billion rupees in India, with another 16.6 billion rupees expected soon, Aqeel Panaruna, chairman of Florenece Shoe - the company's India partner - said at the event.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 07:03 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5 to bid farewell to Xbox Game Pass! Departure date confirmed; Check now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon