Tech Briefing today: iPhone 15 Pro Max can lure buyers because of upgrades, new WhatsApp feature, and more

Tech Briefing for September 11: Check out the biggest news in the world of tech. Mark Gurman says the iPhone 15 Pro Max can lure buyers despite a big expected price hike; WhatsApp is testing a new feature and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 22:59 IST
From iPhone 15 Pro Max turning into a sales magnet to WhatsApp's cross-platform messaging, know the biggest stories from the world of technology today.
From iPhone 15 Pro Max turning into a sales magnet to WhatsApp's cross-platform messaging, know the biggest stories from the world of technology today. (Apple Insider)

Tech Briefing today: Just a day before the ‘Wonderlust' Apple event 2023, the tech world was filled with leaks, rumors, and wishlists from experts and enthusiasts alike about the fate of the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. In a new report, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that the iPhone 15 Pro Max can attract buyers in large numbers despite its expected price hike; WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program which will bring the version up to 2.23.19.8. This and more in today's tech briefings. Let us take a closer look.

iPhone 15 Pro Max can lure buyers

Apple is preparing significant upgrades for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could differentiate it from the other Pro model, iPhone 15 Pro. Notably, the camera system is set for a major upgrade. The iPhone 15 Pro Max might get a periscope lens technology, potentially delivering 5X-10X zoom capabilities. This feature could entice buyers towards Apple's top-end iPhone, despite a reported $100-$200 price hike, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman claimed that Apple is going ahead with a more aggressive strategy this year with its premium iPhone models. With a slew of upgrades such as a titanium frame, and action button reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 5 Pro Max, Apple could convince buyers to shell out the extra couple of hundred bucks for the top-of-the-line iPhones. Dig deeper.

WhatsApp testing a new cross-platform messaging feature

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program which will bring the version up to 2.23.19.8. And this new update showcases a new screen with a header that says ‘Third-party chats'. As per the report, this update is focused on WhatsApp complying with the EU regulations by “developing support for chat interoperability”.

Interoperability, or cross-platform interaction has been one of the major talking points for the European Union's new Digital Markets Act (DMA) which is pushing to quash ecosystem lock-in and anti-competitive behavior. Dig deeper.

X downloads drop by 30 percent since rebranding

Elon Musk led the rebranding effort of X (formerly Twitter) at a remarkable pace, finishing the entire exercise in a week. However, the high-speed transformation has come with its own set of side effects. According to a report released by Apptopia (via GizmoChina), app downloads have declined in almost all major countries such as the US, UK, and Japan by 30 percent after the app went through a major rebranding process to X. This would be the lowest decline for the app in the decade. Not only the app is suffering, but the website, twitter.com, is also facing a decline in traffic by 10 percent in August. Dig deeper.

Meta working on a new and powerful AI model

A new report suggests that CEO Mark Zuckerberg is entering the big AI race and intends to compete with the likes of OpenAI. Meta is apparently working on a new AI model that is far superior to Llama 2 and will rival GPT-4, the latest large language model by OpenAI. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Meta wants its new AI model to be ready for a release next year and expects to begin training the AI model as soon as the first three months of 2024.

The new AI model is being built to have all the capabilities of an LLM including generating sophisticated text, analysis, and humanlike expression. As per the report, Meta has begun buying a higher quantity of Nvidia H100 AI training chips, the most advanced chip produced by the company. Dig deeper.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ to launch in China

Redmi is gearing up to unveil its highly-anticipated Redmi Note 13 series later this month in China. The teaser poster released by the brand not only teases the imminent arrival of this new series but also drops some exciting hints about the flagship model, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. What's more, this venture has been made possible through a collaborative effort between tech giants Redmi, Samsung, and MediaTek.

The excitement lies in a custom version of Samsung's 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP3 Discovery Edition camera sensor, boasting a substantial 1/1.4-inch sensor size. With this camera, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is poised to take the lead as the fastest 200-megapixel ultra-clear camera in the industry. But that's not all; rumors suggest that even the Note 13 Pro may feature this impressive 200-megapixel camera. Dig deeper.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 22:59 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets