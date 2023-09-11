Home Tech News Mark Zuckerberg's Meta working on a new, more advanced AI model to rival OpenAI’s GPT-4

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta working on a new, more advanced AI model to rival OpenAI’s GPT-4

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is working on building a new AI model that will be more powerful than its current model Llama 2, and will rival the capabilities of OpenAI's GPT-4.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 09:27 IST
Meta AI
Meta’s new and advanced AI model could be released next year. (AFP)
In July, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, publicly released its AI model Llama 2. Built on 65 billion parameters, Meta described its platform as a “smaller foundational model” that was suitable for AI research and testing new approaches as it consumed less computing power. But now, a new report suggests that CEO Mark Zuckerberg is entering the big AI race and intends to compete with the likes of OpenAI. Meta is apparently working on a new AI model that is far superior to Llama 2 and will rival GPT-4, the latest large language model by OpenAI.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Meta wants its new AI model to be ready for a release next year and expects to begin training the AI model as soon as the first three months of 2024. Interestingly, Zuckerberg is pushing to make the AI model open-sourced and consequently free for businesses to create AI tools, just like its predecessor. Read more: 5 things you should know about Meta's ChatGPT-rival, AI platform LLaMA

The new AI model is being built to have all the capabilities of an LLM including generating sophisticated text, analysis, and humanlike expression. As per the report, Meta has begun buying a higher quantity of Nvidia H100 AI training chips, the most advanced chip produced by the company. The reason behind it is believed to be that Meta wants to train the new model on its own infrastructure unlike Llama 2, which was trained on Microsoft's cloud computing platform Azure.

Meta to rival OpenAI with its GPT 4-like AI model

Earlier, it was reported that Meta built a team of AI researchers to build tools that can bring humanlike experience, and now it is said that Zuckerberg has accelerated the workings of the team. This team has already begun building AI tools for the company, as per some leaks. A report by The Verge stated in June that Instagram was working on a chatbot with 30 different human personalities. This chatbot could be launched later this month as Personas, a chatbot the company has touted in the past. Read more: ChatGPT Enterprise launched, set to compete with Microsoft Bing Enterprise

Zuckerberg is also attending AI-related conclaves to discuss how AI can be handled. He will be attending the much-talked-about summit which is being organized by US Senator Chuck Schumer alongside OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and other top tech executives.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 09:05 IST
