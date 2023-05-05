Home Tech News Tim Cook says AI potential is 'very interesting'; can ChatGPT-like AI mode come to iPhone 15?

Tim Cook says AI potential is 'very interesting'; can ChatGPT-like AI mode come to iPhone 15?

Tim Cook recently said that the potential of artificial intelligence is 'very interesting'. Does this mean a ChatGPT-like AI chatbot can feature on iPhone 15 as well? Find out.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 05 2023, 15:05 IST
Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, KNOW how top tech CEOs are fighting cyber threats
Cyber security
1/5 Cybersecurity threats have become a major concern with a growing number of high-profile data breaches and cyber-attacks on companies of all sizes. The risk of cyber-attacks is expected to increase as more businesses continue to rely on digital technologies and the internet to operate. In response, top industry leaders are taking proactive steps to address these threats and ensure the safety and security of their organizations and customers. Let’s see how leading tech CEOs are addressing the situation. (Pexels)
Satya Nadella
2/5 Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft: Under Satya Nadella, the company has invested heavily in developing new cybersecurity technologies and solutions. Microsoft has developed advanced threat protection tools that use artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect and respond to cyber-attacks in real-time. Recently, the company has launched Copilot tools which uses OpenAI's new GPT-4 language system to ward off hacks and clean up systems after an attack.  (Reuters)
Sundar Pichai
3/5 Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google: Google has developed some of the most advanced security technologies in the industry. Under Sundar Pichai, the company has continued to prioritize cybersecurity and has developed a range of tools and solutions to protect its users and their data. Google's Advanced Protection Program provides additional security features to high-risk users, such as journalists, politicians, and executives, to protect them against targeted attacks. (AFP)
Jeff Bezos
4/5 Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon: The company has developed a range of cybersecurity tools and services, including AWS Shield, which provides protection against DDoS attacks, and Amazon GuardDuty, which uses machine learning to detect threats in real-time. (AFP)
image caption
5/5 Tim Cook, CEO of Apple: Apple has developed a range of security features, including end-to-end encryption and two-factor authentication, to protect its users' data. Additionally, Apple has taken a strong stance on data privacy and has refused to cooperate with government requests for user data, even in high-profile cases. (AFP)
As Tim Cook finds AI potential “very interesting”, know whether ChatGPT-like AI feature will come to iPhone 15.
View all Images
As Tim Cook finds AI potential “very interesting”, know whether ChatGPT-like AI feature will come to iPhone 15. (Bloomberg)

Ever since the public release of ChatGPT, artificial intelligence, or AI has been all the rage. It has upended the stock markets and sent top companies in the world scrambling for answers. From tech enthusiasts to major corporate leaders have all expressed their opinions on it, be it positive or negative. Now, many companies have also begun building their own version of a generative AI chatbot or have started adopting it to their platforms. Microsoft Bing, Google Bard and Snapchat's My AI are some of the biggest adoption of the technology we have seen so far. But after the comments of Tim Cook over the potential of AI, many are now wondering whether Apple can be next to incorporate this technology into its upcoming iPhone 15.

Speaking on Apple's quarterly earnings call, CEO Tim Cook expressed his opinions about the recent rise of artificial intelligence. As per a MacRumors report, he stated that the AI potential is “very interesting”, highlighting the need to look at the future and to see what can be built based on the knowledge of today. So, does this mean that he might be considering it for iPhone 15 already? Not quite.

Can ChatGPT-like AI feature come to iPhone 15?

Cook also noted that there are a "number of issues that need to be sorted" out with the AI technology and that it is "very important to be deliberate and thoughtful". It is likely that he meant the recent regulatory issues OpenAI and its ChatGPT has found itself in with regards to the origin of the dataset used to train the system and how it used the data collected from the users.

Additionally, a number of influential people have come out to express their concerns about the unprecedented rise of AI and the potential harm that can come from it. Personalities such as Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak and the Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton have said such an accelerated growth can create problems such as loss of jobs, misinformation, biases in automated decision making that can even cause the end of humanity.

However, that does not mean Apple will not venture into AI. Cook also addressed that Apple has already integrated artificial intelligence and machine learning across many of its products and services, highlighting features like Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and the ECG app on the Apple Watch.

So, while a ChatGPT-like AI chatbot is not likely to show up for iPhone 15, it is possible that Apple will improve and enhance existing AI features for the upcoming Apple flagship smartphone.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 May, 15:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets