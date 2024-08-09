 Top 10 best smartwatch to buy in 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise ColorFit Pro 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and more | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Top 10 best smartwatch to buy in 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise ColorFit Pro 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and more

Top 10 best smartwatch to buy in 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise ColorFit Pro 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and more

Best smartwatch to buy in 2024: Discover the best smartwatches in 2024 with our comprehensive guide. Compare features, pros, and cons to find the perfect smartwatch for you.

By: AFFILIATE DESK
| Updated on: Aug 09 2024, 11:32 IST
Top 10 smartwatch in 2024: Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy individual, our guide will assist you in finding the perfect smartwatch to complement your lifestyle.
Top 10 smartwatch in 2024: Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy individual, our guide will assist you in finding the perfect smartwatch to complement your lifestyle.

Products included in this article

77% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE (4.6cm, Black)
(9,702)
₹9,499 ₹42,999
Buy now 80% OFF
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69" TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 days Battery (2 days with Heavy calling) - Rose Pink
(38,583)
₹999 ₹4,999
Buy now 68% OFF
Noise Halo Plus 1.46" Super AMOLED Display Elite Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Stainless Steel Build, Always on Display, Upto 7 Days Battery (Elite Black)
(12,226)
₹2,799 ₹8,999
Buy now 88% OFF
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Multicolor)
(69,523)
₹1,399 ₹12,499
Buy now 94% OFF
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution
(52,126)
₹1,099 ₹19,999
Buy now 55% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Fit3 (Gray), 40mm AMOLED Display with Aluminium Body, Comprehensive Fitness and Health Tracking, Upto 13-Day Battery with Fast Charging, 5ATM & IP68 Rating
(603)
₹4,499 ₹9,999
Buy now 8% OFF
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display
(127)
₹29,999 ₹32,900
Buy now 80% OFF
Noise Quad Call 1.81" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Elite Black)
(120,977)
₹1,399 ₹6,999
Buy now 85% OFF
boAt Wave Lite Smart Watch w/ 1.69" (4.2 cm) HD Display, Sleek Metal Body, HR & SpO2 Level Monitor, 140+ Watch Faces, Activity Tracker, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68 & 7 Days Battery Life(Active Black)
(74,330)
₹999 ₹6,990
Buy now 54% OFF
Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch - 1.75" AMOLED Display, Ultra Long 14 Days battery life, BT Calling & Music, Android/iOS support, Sleep Analysis by AI, 24/7 Sleep and Health Monitoring (Midnight Black)
(2,520)
₹9,999 ₹21,999
Buy now

In the era of technology, smartwatches have become an essential accessory. With a plethora of options available in the market, finding the best smartwatch that suits your needs can be overwhelming. From fitness tracking to call functionality, each smartwatch offers unique features. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 smartwatches for 2024, providing detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy individual, our guide will assist you in finding the perfect smartwatch to complement your lifestyle.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE (4.6cm, Black) 4.2/5 ₹ 9,499
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69" TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 days Battery (2 days with Heavy calling) - Rose Pink 4.1/5 ₹ 999
Noise Halo Plus 1.46" Super AMOLED Display Elite Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Stainless Steel Build, Always on Display, Upto 7 Days Battery (Elite Black) 4.1/5 ₹ 2,799
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Multicolor) 4.1/5 ₹ 1,399
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution 4.1/5 ₹ 1,099
Samsung Galaxy Fit3 (Gray), 40mm AMOLED Display with Aluminium Body, Comprehensive Fitness and Health Tracking, Upto 13-Day Battery with Fast Charging, 5ATM & IP68 Rating 3.9/5 ₹ 4,499
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display 4.4/5 ₹ 29,999
Noise Quad Call 1.81" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Elite Black) 4/5 ₹ 1,399
boAt Wave Lite Smart Watch w/ 1.69" (4.2 cm) HD Display, Sleek Metal Body, HR & SpO2 Level Monitor, 140+ Watch Faces, Activity Tracker, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68 & 7 Days Battery Life(Active Black) 3.9/5 ₹ 999
Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch - 1.75" AMOLED Display, Ultra Long 14 Days battery life, BT Calling & Music, Android/iOS support, Sleep Analysis by AI, 24/7 Sleep and Health Monitoring (Midnight Black) 4.1/5 ₹ 9,999

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic

B09DG7YQR1-1

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is a sleek and stylish smartwatch with a 4.6cm display. It offers comprehensive health tracking features and supports wireless charging.

Specifications:

  • 4.6cm display
  • Health tracking
  • Wireless charging

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek design

Limited app compatibility

Comprehensive health tracking

2. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha

B0B5LW5DFQ-2

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is a feature-rich smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and sleep tracking. It also offers SpO2 monitoring and heart rate detection.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth calling
  • Sleep tracking
  • SpO2 monitoring

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Bluetooth calling

Limited app support

Sleep tracking

3. Noise ColorFit Ultra

B0C4Q5HNMH-3

The Noise ColorFit Ultra features a vibrant display and Bluetooth calling. It offers comprehensive health tracking features and stainless steel build.

Specifications:

  • Vibrant display
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Health tracking

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Vibrant display

Limited battery life

Comprehensive health tracking

4. Fire-Boltt Beast

B0BY2NM7C8-4

The Fire-Boltt Beast is a stainless steel smartwatch with fitness monitoring features. It offers a multicolor display and supports blood oxygen monitoring.

Specifications:

  • Stainless steel build
  • Fitness monitoring
  • Blood oxygen monitoring

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stainless steel build

Limited app integration

Fitness monitoring

5. Fire-Boltt 360

B0BF563HB4-5

The Fire-Boltt 360 smartwatch features Bluetooth calling and voice assistance. It offers a high-resolution display and supports fitness tracking.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth calling
  • Voice assistance
  • High-resolution display

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Bluetooth calling

Limited battery life

Voice assistance

6. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

B0CVN3NK42-6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 features an aluminum design and comprehensive health tracking. It supports GPS tracking and wireless charging.

Specifications:

  • Aluminum design
  • Health tracking
  • GPS tracking

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Aluminum design

Limited battery life

Comprehensive health tracking

7. Apple Watch SE

B0CHY2HDZV-7

The Apple Watch SE is a smartwatch with a midnight aluminum finish and heart rate detection. It offers fall detection and emergency SOS functionality.

Specifications:

  • Midnight aluminum finish
  • Heart rate detection
  • Fall detection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

Limited battery life

Health monitoring

8. Noise ColorFit Ultra Pro

B0CQHY1S1V-8

The Noise ColorFit Ultra Pro features a vibrant display and Bluetooth calling. It offers voice assistance and metallic build.

Specifications:

  • Vibrant display
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Voice assistance

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Vibrant display

Limited app support

Bluetooth calling

9. boAt Wave Lite

B09V12K8NT-9

The boAt Wave Lite smartwatch offers activity tracking and customizable watch faces. It features a sleek design and long battery life.

Specifications:

  • Activity tracking
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek design

Limited app compatibility

Customizable watch faces

10. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini

B0CR3C4GNW-10

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a 42mm smartwatch with comprehensive health monitoring features. It offers sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring.

Specifications:

  • 42mm display
  • Health monitoring
  • Sleep tracking

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Comprehensive health monitoring

Limited app integration

Sleek design

Best smartwatch Top Features Comparison:

Product NameDisplayHealth TrackingBattery Life
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic4.6cmYesUp to 2 days
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha1.6 inchesYesUp to 10 days
Noise ColorFit Ultra1.75 inchesYesUp to 5 days
Fire-Boltt Beast1.69 inchesYesUp to 7 days
Fire-Boltt 3601.69 inchesYesUp to 5 days
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 21.4 inchesYesUp to 2 days
Apple Watch SE1.78 inchesYesUp to 18 hours
Noise ColorFit Ultra Pro1.75 inchesYesUp to 7 days
boAt Wave Lite1.3 inchesYesUp to 7 days
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini1.55 inchesYesUp to 14 days

Best Value for Money:

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is the best value for money with its affordable price and long battery life. It offers Bluetooth calling and comprehensive health tracking features, making it a great choice for budget-conscious individuals.

Best Overall Product:

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is the best overall product in the category, offering a sleek design, long battery life, and comprehensive health monitoring features. It is perfect for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals who value style and functionality.

How to find the perfect Best smartwatch:

When choosing a smartwatch, consider your priorities - whether it's fitness tracking, call functionality, or battery life. Analyze the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs. Look for features like health tracking, display size, and battery life to make an informed decision.

FAQs on Best smartwatch

What is the price range of these smartwatches?

The price range varies from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 25000, depending on the brand and features.

Do these smartwatches support fitness tracking?

Yes, all the smartwatches listed offer comprehensive fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

Are these smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS devices?

Yes, most of the smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but it's important to verify compatibility before making a purchase.

What is the battery life of these smartwatches?

The battery life varies from 2 days to 14 days, depending on the model and usage.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 11:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: upi limit increased: google pay, phonepe users can now make upi transaction up to rs. 5 lakh, but there’s catch iphone banned for cristiano ronaldo’s son- old viral video sparks debate among parents bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them rbi rolls out new authentication methods for digital payments, alternatives to sms-based otps: check details zomato makes cash on delivery smoother—you can now get remaining balance in you online wallet this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call iphone users get ios 17.6.1 update, likely to be last before ios 18 roll out: check what’s new ‘your fedex package has been blocked…press 1’- hundreds of indians are losing money to this scam
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call

GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call
GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report
GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
GTA 6

GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top 10 best AC from air conditioner brands like Lloyd, Daikin, LG, Panasonic and more to buy during Amazon sale.

10 Best AC Brands in India: Top Air Conditioners From Lloyd, Daikin, LG And More That You Can Buy
Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets