Top 10 best smartwatch to buy in 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise ColorFit Pro 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and more

In the era of technology, smartwatches have become an essential accessory. With a plethora of options available in the market, finding the best smartwatch that suits your needs can be overwhelming. From fitness tracking to call functionality, each smartwatch offers unique features. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 smartwatches for 2024, providing detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy individual, our guide will assist you in finding the perfect smartwatch to complement your lifestyle.

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is a sleek and stylish smartwatch with a 4.6cm display. It offers comprehensive health tracking features and supports wireless charging.

Specifications:

4.6cm display

Health tracking

Wireless charging

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited app compatibility Comprehensive health tracking

2. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is a feature-rich smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and sleep tracking. It also offers SpO2 monitoring and heart rate detection.

Specifications:

Bluetooth calling

Sleep tracking

SpO2 monitoring

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bluetooth calling Limited app support Sleep tracking

3. Noise ColorFit Ultra

The Noise ColorFit Ultra features a vibrant display and Bluetooth calling. It offers comprehensive health tracking features and stainless steel build.

Specifications:

Vibrant display

Bluetooth calling

Health tracking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display Limited battery life Comprehensive health tracking

4. Fire-Boltt Beast

The Fire-Boltt Beast is a stainless steel smartwatch with fitness monitoring features. It offers a multicolor display and supports blood oxygen monitoring.

Specifications:

Stainless steel build

Fitness monitoring

Blood oxygen monitoring

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stainless steel build Limited app integration Fitness monitoring

5. Fire-Boltt 360

The Fire-Boltt 360 smartwatch features Bluetooth calling and voice assistance. It offers a high-resolution display and supports fitness tracking.

Specifications:

Bluetooth calling

Voice assistance

High-resolution display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bluetooth calling Limited battery life Voice assistance

6. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 features an aluminum design and comprehensive health tracking. It supports GPS tracking and wireless charging.

Specifications:

Aluminum design

Health tracking

GPS tracking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Aluminum design Limited battery life Comprehensive health tracking

7. Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is a smartwatch with a midnight aluminum finish and heart rate detection. It offers fall detection and emergency SOS functionality.

Specifications:

Midnight aluminum finish

Heart rate detection

Fall detection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Limited battery life Health monitoring

8. Noise ColorFit Ultra Pro

The Noise ColorFit Ultra Pro features a vibrant display and Bluetooth calling. It offers voice assistance and metallic build.

Specifications:

Vibrant display

Bluetooth calling

Voice assistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display Limited app support Bluetooth calling

9. boAt Wave Lite

The boAt Wave Lite smartwatch offers activity tracking and customizable watch faces. It features a sleek design and long battery life.

Specifications:

Activity tracking

Customizable watch faces

Long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited app compatibility Customizable watch faces

10. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a 42mm smartwatch with comprehensive health monitoring features. It offers sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring.

Specifications:

42mm display

Health monitoring

Sleep tracking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive health monitoring Limited app integration Sleek design

Best smartwatch Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Display Health Tracking Battery Life Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 4.6cm Yes Up to 2 days Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha 1.6 inches Yes Up to 10 days Noise ColorFit Ultra 1.75 inches Yes Up to 5 days Fire-Boltt Beast 1.69 inches Yes Up to 7 days Fire-Boltt 360 1.69 inches Yes Up to 5 days Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 1.4 inches Yes Up to 2 days Apple Watch SE 1.78 inches Yes Up to 18 hours Noise ColorFit Ultra Pro 1.75 inches Yes Up to 7 days boAt Wave Lite 1.3 inches Yes Up to 7 days Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 1.55 inches Yes Up to 14 days

Best Value for Money:

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is the best value for money with its affordable price and long battery life. It offers Bluetooth calling and comprehensive health tracking features, making it a great choice for budget-conscious individuals.

Best Overall Product:

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is the best overall product in the category, offering a sleek design, long battery life, and comprehensive health monitoring features. It is perfect for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals who value style and functionality.

How to find the perfect Best smartwatch:

When choosing a smartwatch, consider your priorities - whether it's fitness tracking, call functionality, or battery life. Analyze the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs. Look for features like health tracking, display size, and battery life to make an informed decision.