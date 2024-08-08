 Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Smartwatches from Noise, Boat, Amazfit, and others with up to 67% off | Wearables News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Smartwatches from Noise, Boat, Amazfit, and others with up to 67% off

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Smartwatches from Noise, Boat, Amazfit, and others with up to 67% off

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Check out huge discounts available on smartwatches from top brands such as Noise, Boat, Amazfit, and others.

By: HT TECH
Aug 08 2024, 08:03 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Smartwatches from Noise, Boat, Amazfit, and others with up to 67% off
Noise ColorFit Ultra 3, Redmi Watch 3, Boat Lunar Peak, and more are available at up to 67% discount. (Amazon)

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: As we enter the month of August, the season of festivities in India has started. As the festivals start to arrive, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart provide huge deals and discounts on electronic products. Therefore, if you are looking for a feature-filled smartwatch but have a limited budget then we have got your back. Amazon Great Freedom Festival is providing huge discounts on smartwatches, across different brands such as Noise, Boat, Amazfit, and others.

Amazon sale 2024: Smartwatch deals

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3: This Noise smartwatch comes with several health and fitness tracking features which could be very helpful for users to keep their fitness in check. It offers features such as Bluetooth calling, sleep tracker, stress monitoring. 24-hour heart rate and SpO2 monitor, and more. The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 is originally priced at Rs.8999, however, during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.2999.ht

B0BVR4DSGB-1

Redmi Watch 3: This smartwatch comes with a1.83-inch large display with 450nits peak brightness. The Redmi Watch 3 offers up to 12 days of battery life which is quite decent. It has more than 100 sports modes and 24-hour health monitoring features such as SpO2, heart rate, and more to keep fitness in check. The Redmi Watch 3 is priced at Rs.5999, however during the sale, it is available at just Rs.2650.

B0CH2YP2BB-2

Boat Lunar Peak: The next smartwatch on the list we have is the Boat Lunar Peak which is a blend of stylish design and multiple useful features. The smartwatch comes with several health monitoring features such as heart rate and blood oxygen, sleep, and more. This smartwatch could be an affordable option if you have a limited budget. The boAt Lunar Peak is priced at Rs.6999, however, now it's available at just Rs.2499.

B0CL6KB51G-3

Amazfit Bip 5: Now, if you're looking for more accuracy in health and fitness tracking then Amazfit Bip 5 could be the right option for you at a reasonable price. The smartwatch comes with 120 sports modes and health-tracking features such as monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen, stress level, sleep quality, and more. The Amazfit Bip 5 is now available at a 37% discount, at a price of Rs.5000 from its original price of Rs.7999.

B0D3GZ7WQQ-4

Lava Prowatch ZN: Lastly, we have the Lava Prowatch ZN 1.43-inch AMOLED display that offers up to 600nits peak brightness. It is powered by RTL8763EWE-VP chipset and VC9202+VP60A PPG sensor for accuracy in reading health and fitness matrix. It also features built-in games, calculator, voice assistant, and more. The Lava Prowatch ZN is priced at Rs.4999, however during the Amazon sale, it's available at just Rs.2829.

B0D25PWM5Y-5

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 08:03 IST
