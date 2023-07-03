Top 4th of July deals: iPhone 14 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, MacBook Air, more

4th of July has almost arrived! Independence Day celebrations in America will be in full swing and notably, there will be a number of sales with amazing discounts on offer on several e-commerce sites. In fact, 4th of July sales are now live on popular online retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and many others. For those, who can't wait until the Amazon Prime Day sale, this is an amazing chance to seize some of the summer's finest deals. If you are planning to shop, this can translate into huge savings for you. Today, we've curated the list of the best 4th of July deals for you – from iPhone 14 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, MacBook Air, and more.

Best 4th of July deals 2023

iPhone 14 Plus

This iPhone deal will save you a hefty amount! Verizon has a deal that lets you use iPhone 14 Plus for free. However, here is a catch! You will need to pay for the eligible 5G unlimited data plan and a one-time activation fee of $35.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

If you are not a fan of the iPhone, then this premium top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is what you must check. Samsung Store US is offering the 512GB storage variant at the cost of 256GB. Plus, you can get up to $750 instant credit when you trade-in your old smartphones.

MacBook Air 2020

During the 4th of July sale, Amazon is offering a flat $199 discount from its retail price of $1178 as per the listed price. That means with a discount, the Apple MacBook Air 2020 will cost you $978.99. This 2020 model of MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch IPS LED display with 400 nits of brightness. It is powered by an Apple M1 chip.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV

If you are planning to upgrade your smartTV, then this deal lets you save a flat 24 percent. Amazon is offering a Fire TV 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV for just $355.48 against $464.98. It supports vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and controls the TV hands-free with Alexa.

Apple iPad 2021

Apple iPad 2021 with WiFi is now available at a price of $348 against the earlier price of $398 for a 64GB storage variant. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display and an 8MP Wide back camera, along with a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. It is powered by an A13 Bionic chip.