Top 5 action cameras: From GoPro Hero12 Black to DJI Action 2 Power to capture every moment of your adventure

Travelling for adventure or capturing daring moments on camera requires the right equipment. For those seeking to document their thrilling experiences, action cameras provide the perfect solution. These cameras not only deliver high-quality photos and videos but also offer durability, portability, and ease of use. Here are five of the best action cameras to consider, whether you're diving underwater, conquering mountain peaks, or recording your next vlog.

1. GoPro Hero12 Black

The GoPro Hero12 Black is designed for serious adventurers. It shoots in 5.3K video resolution and takes 23MP photos, ensuring crisp images of even the fastest movements. With its advanced stabilisation technology and waterproof capabilities, it excels in capturing clear footage in extreme conditions, whether you're deep underwater or engaging in high-speed activities.

2. GoPro Hero12 Bundle

For those looking to get more than just the camera, the GoPro Hero12 Bundle offers a comprehensive package. Along with the Hero12 Black, it includes essential accessories such as a dual battery charger, spare battery, and a 32GB microSD card. This bundle is perfect for travellers who want a ready-to-go kit to support their action-packed shoots.

3. GoPro HERO10 Black

The GoPro HERO10 Black continues to be a popular choice, thanks to its 5.3K video resolution and 19.6MP photo quality. It's equipped with HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation and boasts a waterproof build, making it ideal for dynamic outdoor activities. Whether you're skydiving or mountain biking, this camera ensures smooth, stable footage even in challenging environments.

4. DJI Action 2 Power Combo

DJI has made its mark with the Action 2 Power Combo, which stands out with its innovative features. It records 4K video at 120 FPS and captures 12MP images. The included Power Module ensures the camera stays powered for longer shoots, while the Horizon feature stabilises footage, ensuring smooth results even during high-motion activities. The 10-metre waterproof rating allows for underwater adventures without worry.

5. FitSpark Eagle i12

The FitSpark Eagle i12 is an action camera designed to impress with 4K video at 30fps and 20MP image capture. It features a wide 170-degree lens, ensuring you capture everything in your surroundings. The inclusion of a flashlight and support for external microphones adds versatility, while the 6-axis gyro stabilisation ensures stable footage. Its wireless remote allows for easy operation, making it a reliable option for action-packed filming.

With these action cameras, you'll be ready to capture every adventure, no matter where your travels take you. Each camera offers unique features tailored to different needs, ensuring you find the perfect match for your filming style.