Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app

A mere glance at the app stores will show a huge number of photo editing apps that can enhance the overall look of images within a minute. However, Samsung's Galaxy Enhance-X app, which has been rolled out recently, backs up its claim through AI power. With Galaxy Enhance-X, you can choose the precise changes that you want to make, resulting in ideal images made possible through new levels of customizability. Furthermore, the app's powerful AI tools can perfect previously taken or downloaded images. So that means, whether your gallery is filled with blurred images or photos that are dark due to low-light conditions or have some other anomalies, all of them can be fixed by this app. So, what all does the Galaxy Enhance-X app have to offer?

AI to make enhancements

The Magic feature of the Galaxy Enhance-X app uses the power of deep learning and AI to effortlessly enhance image quality by eliminating visual noise, blur, and low details. With its fast processing, it instantly refines the image, delivering considerable improvements.

Quality upscaling

In many instances, the images we receive through social media or messaging apps undergo compression during their online journey to your handle. In such scenarios, the Upscale tool proves invaluable by augmenting the resolution of images below 1MP, enhancing them up to four times and ensuring consistent, razor-sharp details throughout.

More features

Fix Moire features lets you effortlessly eliminate the bothersome repetitive and wavy patterns that frequently arise when capturing photographs of laptop, TV, or monitor displays. Additionally, even in well-lit indoor environments, Remove Shadows feature efficiently isolates and eradicates any unwanted shadows.

Galaxy Enhance-X supported smartphones

This AI image editing app by Samsung, Galaxy Enhance-X is available on Galaxy S23 series, S22 series, S21 series, S20 series, Note20 series, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G and Z Flip LTE smartphones. Samsung has confirmed that devices operating on One UI 5.1 or above will support the app.

However, Galaxy A series, Galaxy M series and Galaxy tablets will get the support for Galaxy Enhance-X later.