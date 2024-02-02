Word, Excel to PowerPoint, Apple Vision Pro to offer Microsoft Office apps from today

Apple will finally start the official sales of the Apple Vision Pro headset in the US. The mixed-reality headset has been in talks ever since it was showcased at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). While many mobile apps such as Netflix, Spotify and Google have declined to modify their platforms for the new virtual reality headset, Microsoft has just announced the availability of the Microsoft Office apps like Word, Excel and PowerPoint on the newly launched Apple product. The tech giant will also introduce its AI assistant, Copilot to the Vision Pro. Know what Microsoft has planned for the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Microsoft 365 apps on Apple Vision Pro

According to the Microsoft blog, various productivity apps such as Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint will be made available for the Apple Vision Pro from February 2, 2024. It said, “On February 2, Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Loop will be available on the App Store in Apple Vision Pro.” Along with the Office apps, the Vision Pro will be empowered with Microsoft's newly announced AI assistant Copilot.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.

With Vision Pro's concept of spatial computing capabilities, users will be able to experience unprecedented multitasking and flexibility as they will be able to use the productivity apps alongside each other at various sizes. Microsoft, in the blog post also mentioned their partnership with Apple to bring the Office apps to iPhone, iPad and, Mac. Now, the company has also customised its apps for the new Vision Pro headset which is set to launch today in the US. Apple, during the pre-order period, sold approximately 180000 headsets.

Microsoft also highlighted the use of Copilot in the Vision Pro. It said, “You will be able to create, analyze and connect, using your own words and voice (literally).” Additionally, users can conduct meetings and the AI assistant can instantly draft, edit, and summarize side-by-side. With natural language commands, users can easily create and prepare for their presentations.

Also read other top stories today:

AI Summit! With more than 5 million programmers, India is emerging as one of the largest pools of AI talent for startups and global businesses. Read all about it here.

Falling Apple? Apple CEO Tim Cook has never faced these many uncertainties at the same time. Dive in here.

AI push! Facebook owner Meta Platforms plans to deploy into its data centers this year a new version of a custom chip. Know what Meta is looking to do to beat rivals in AI segment. Dive in here.