WWDC 2023 Live Updates: Check the latest leaks on iOS 17, MacBook Air, mixed reality headset and more

WWDC 2023 Live Updates: With just two days to go for the Apple event, know all the important leaks and rumors on iOS 17, mixed reality headset, 15-inch MacBook Air and more.

| Updated on: Jun 03 2023, 15:16 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 will start from June 5, 2023. The event will be kick-started with the keynote session hosted by CEO Tim Cook.
Apple WWDC 2023 will start from June 5, 2023. The event will be kick-started with the keynote session hosted by CEO Tim Cook. (AFP)

In just two days, Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) 2023. This will be the 34th developer-focused conference by Apple. Like most years in recent history, the conference will be kick-started with a keynote session hosted by CEO Tim Cook on the opening day. It has been rumored that during the keynote session, Apple will announce iOS

03 Jun 2023, 03:16 PM IST

How to watch WWDC 2023 keynote session online?

WWDC keynote can either be streamed on developer.apple.com/wwdc23 or Apple's official YouTube channel.

03 Jun 2023, 02:48 PM IST

When will iOS 17/mixed-reality headset/MacBook Air be announced?

iOS 17, Apple's new mixed-reality headset, a new 15-inch MacBook Air as well as a few other hardware and software announcements will be made during the keynote session of WWDC 2023.

03 Jun 2023, 02:33 PM IST

When is the keynote session of WWDC 2023?

The keynote session will be held on the opening day, June 5, at 10 AM PT/10:30 PM IST.

03 Jun 2023, 01:44 PM IST

When will WWDC 2023 be held?

The conference will be held between June 5, 2023, and June 9, 2023.

03 Jun 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Where is WWDC 2023 being hosted?

Apple WWDC 2023 will be hosted at Apple Park in California. However, only select developers, journalists, and students have been invited to attend the event in person. Everyone else will have to attend the event online.

03 Jun 2023, 01:07 PM IST

What is WWDC?

WWDC stands for Worldwide Developers Conference. It is an annual conference held by Apple for developers of software for Apple products. The conference typically features keynote presentations, hands-on labs, and other educational sessions.

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 13:07 IST
