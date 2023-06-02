WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

The upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference will take place at Apple Park campus in Cupertino on June 5. The event will commence with a keynote address by Tim Cook, CEO, Apple, followed by online developer sessions throughout the week. Apple has many exciting plans for this event, including the introduction of its new headset and the debut of xrOS, which is meant for the Apple headset. Additionally, updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS will also be showcased.

Anything special for Apple Watch this year?

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, watchOS 10 is anticipated to bring significant software enhancements to the Apple Watch, making it the most substantial update in years. Also, a 9to5Mac report suggests that notable interface changes will be implemented, such as the reintroduction of widgets. These improvements will allow users to access more information, including activity tracking and weather, simply by scrolling, without the need to open individual apps.

Apple recently released watchOS 9.5.1, a 91.8MB update focused on bug fixes and general enhancements for the Apple Watch. No security updates were included in this release. To install the update, users can access it through the Settings app on the Apple Watch or via the Watch app on the iPhone. Last month, Apple released watchOS 9.5, which featured the addition of a new Pride watch face for the year 2023.

Apple will unveil watchOS 10 during the WWDC 2023 keynote address and it is expected to bring significant improvements to the Apple Watch, with a particular emphasis on widgets.

Early adopters can expect the first beta versions of watchOS 10 to be available starting Monday. The final release will likely occur in September.

Given that hardware changes are expected to be minimal, the watchOS update will provide the most significant insights into the Apple Watch in 2023, as the focus will primarily be on the operating system upgrade.