Home Tech News WWDC23: Vision Pro, Apple’s powerful new VR headset that unfortunately, few can afford

WWDC23: Vision Pro, Apple’s powerful new VR headset that unfortunately, few can afford

CEO Tim Cook unveiled the mixed reality headset and demonstrated that its capabilities are quite advanced.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 06 2023, 08:17 IST
Apple AR/VR headset details leak ahead of WWDC; Launch, price to production, check it all out here
AR VR headset
1/5 Apple is all set to showcase its first-ever AR/VR headset during the WWDC 2023 event, leaks and rumours have suggested!  (Bloomberg)
Apple mixed reality headset
2/5 MacRumors says that Erik Woodring, an Apple analyst at Morgan Stanley, has revealed in a research note that Apple's AR/VR headset is scheduled to begin mass production in October. While the launch itself is expected by December. (Unsplash)
Apple headset
3/5 The leak further reveals that Apple's supply chain is gearing up to manufacture a limited quantity of 300,000 to 500,000 headsets in 2023. (Pixabay)
Apple VR
4/5 On Apple Reality headset's expected price, Woodring echoed the previous rumours that the starting price of the headset will be approximately $3000. (Unspalsh)
Apple headset
5/5 As far as Apple Reality headset's expected specs are concerned, then know that Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants has tweeted that AR/VR headset may have Micro OLED panels with two 1.41-inch displays with 5000 nites peak brightness. It could run on xrOS.  (AFP)
Vision Pro
View all Images
One of Apple's big wins is that users don't need handheld controllers to navigate the Vision Pro's interface. (Apple)

To great fanfare today, Apple officially announced Vision Pro, the augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) headset that technology fans have been awaiting for years. However, this may not be the mass consumer product we all hoped it would be.

During Apple's keynote on Monday at the opening of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2023), the company's CEO Tim Cook unveiled the mixed reality headset and demonstrated that its capabilities are quite advanced. Unfortunately for fans, however, Vision Pro will only be affordable to the wealthiest of Apple users.

Unlike its closest competitors such as the Meta Quest 3, which is heavily focused on gaming, the Vision Pro is described as a "multi-faceted" device that promises a unique and advanced experience in business scenarios (with support for video conferencing services including FaceTime); everyday life thanks to its compatibility with iPhone or iPad apps; and for entertainment, with hundreds of games and support for streaming platforms.

While it is compatible with controllers such as Sony's DualSense for a unique gaming experience that allows any space to be used as a display, one of Apple's big wins is that users don't need handheld controllers to navigate the Vision Pro's interface.

The company developed its own software called visionOS, described as the first operating system designed for spatial computing. Thus, menu navigation is through eye movement, hand tracking and voice commands. All this shows us that we are looking at a very well-made headset that took years of development and imagination.

Apple Vision Pro: So Good You Can't Afford It

The device is powered by an Apple M2 processor, which not only guarantees compatibility with a wide list of applications supported by the chip, but also performance power worthy of a computer. The chipset is accompanied by a new chip called R1, which handles real-time sensor processing. Its micro OLED displays will also be able to reflect 4K content, this being another of the quality hallmarks that will enrich the user's visual experience.

We cannot deny that the Apple Vision Pro is a very complete, elegant device -- you can read all about its features in depth here -- but its $3,499 starting price tag makes many technology fans dismiss it as an unaffordable device, and, to be honest, they may not need it either.

Unlike the iPhone, which effectively revolutionized the mobile phone market when it launched, the Vision Pro -- despite its sleek design and cutting-edge features -- doesn't stand to make as great an impact given the relatively nascent mixed reality market whose technology hasn't been adopted by everyday consumers. And at such a high price mark, the Vision Pro could be relegated to the professional workplace environment like other high-priced headsets including Magic Leap 2 and Microsoft's HoloLens 2.

And if Apple aims to one day reach mass consumption, the proposition becomes that much more difficult, with consumer headsets designed for entertainment such as HTC's VIVE Pro 2 and the upcoming Meta Quest 3 priced at USD $715 and $499 respectively.

Could a Potentially Small User-Base Scare Away Developers?

The Vision Pro offers VR developers a lot of cool features that could make developing for the system attractive, including the ability to seamlessly port their iOS and iPadOS apps. Plus developers will be able to easily create new apps through Swift, Apple's iOS programming language, so the app catalog in a few months could be quite large. But with a limited audience due to its high initial cost, this could end up becoming a popular early experiment among developers with few end consumers actually buying the system to play their games.

After today's impressive WWDC keynote which definitely lived up to the hype, Apple is now tasked with convincing consumers that a $3,499 AR/VR device is a necessary purchase for everyday tasks and entertainment -- something that, given the current global economy, could be only possible for the highest earners.

The Vision Pro headset is expected to be available on the market in early 2024, we just hope that the project does not suffer the same fate as the 2018 AirPower, Apple's sleek wireless charging mat, whose launch ended up being canceled the next year.

By Sergio Ramos, Social Geek

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 08:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

    Trending News

    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets