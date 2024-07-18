Hisense launches new range of TVs in India, price starts at Rs. 31,999: Check features, size and more

Hisense has launched its latest range of televisions in India. The new Hisense TV range includes the Q7N, U7N, U6N Pro, and E68N models. The company has launched wide range of TVs that are meant to cater different sets of audience. The price of the new Hisense TV range starts at Rs. 31,999

Hisense Q7N and U7N

The Hisense Q7N features QLED technology and IMAX certification, designed to deliver quality pictures and sound at home. Its ultra-slim, bezel-less design aims to enhance the viewing experience. The Q7N uses the VIDAA operating system, which is noted for being user-friendly, fast, and secure. This model is available in sizes ranging from 55 to 100 inches.

The U7N model utilizes Mini LED technology for precise lighting control, offering vibrant visuals. It incorporates Quantum Dot colour technology, full-array local dimming, and brightness exceeding 1200 nits. Like the Q7N, the U7N operates on the VIDAA system, which includes enhanced AI capabilities, a user-friendly interface, and universal search functionality. The U7N is available in 55 and 65 inches.

Hisense U6N Pro

The Hisense U6N Pro combines several features intended to enhance the viewing experience. Available in 55 and 65 inches, it uses Mini LED technology and Full Array Local Dimming. The U6N Pro supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for pictures and sound. Additionally, it includes Game Mode Plus (ALLM and VRR) for gameplay and AI Sports Mode for sports settings.

Hisense E68N

The Hisense E68N is a 4K Google TV intended to enhance daily viewing. It offers Dolby Vision, Game Mode Plus (ALLM and VRR), and Far Field Voice Control for navigation. Available in 43 and 55 inches, the E68N integrates with Google Assistant for content accessibility.

Price and Availability

Starting July 19, introductory prices will be available for a limited period. The Q7N will be available on Amazon starting at Rs. 53,999, and the U6N Pro on Flipkart starting at Rs. 59,999. The U7N, priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 55-inch model, and the E68N, at Rs. 31,999, will be available on both Flipkart and Amazon.

The new Hisense TV models provide a variety of features aimed at enhancing the viewing experience, catering to different preferences and budgets.

