Google Calendar Hacks for better productivity
We'll be sharing some Google Calendar hacks that can help you increase your productivity and manage your time more effectively. First one is Drag & Drop events, where you can simply drag and drop the event to the new date and time. Colour code your calendar is the second hack. Thirdly, we will show you how to customize your calendar view. Using appointment slots is the next feature and lastly we will show you how to share your calendar with others.
First Published Date: 23 May, 11:54 IST
Tags: google calendar
71684822567393
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS