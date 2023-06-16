Google Photos Face Recognition Feature - All You Need To Know
Google Photos' face recognition feature has undergone improvements, allowing it to recognize people's faces in photos even when their faces are not visible or are turned away from the camera. The app can now identify individuals based on visual cues such as clothing and other attributes across photos taken within a similar timeframe. This enhancement is a result of advancements in Google Photos' machine learning models, surpassing many top photo editing apps in terms of facial recognition capabilities.
First Published Date: 16 Jun, 14:25 IST
Tags: google
71686904898209
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS