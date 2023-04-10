How to link Aadhaar and PAN online | Do it before June 30 2023
The Indian government has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar and PAN before June 30, 2023, for all individuals who hold a Permanent Account Number (PAN) and are eligible for Aadhaar. This is a mandatory requirement, and the failure to link the two documents will result in the PAN becoming inoperative from July 1st, 2023, as per the Income Tax Department.
First Published Date: 10 Apr, 17:41 IST
Tags: aadhaar card pan card
