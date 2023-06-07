Home Wearables News Amazfit Pop 3S Bluetooth smartwatch set to launch in India soon.

Amazfit Pop 3S Bluetooth smartwatch set to launch in India soon.

The highlights of the Amazfit Pop 3S Bluetooth Smartwatch include its curved and metallic design, Bluetooth phone calls, Always on Display and the large 1.9’’ AMOLED Display

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 07 2023, 15:50 IST
The Amazfit Pop 3S prioritizes health and well-being.
The Amazfit Pop 3S prioritizes health and well-being. (Amazfit)
The Amazfit Pop 3S prioritizes health and well-being. (Amazfit)

The Amazfit Pop 3S smartwatch is all set to launch in India soon. This smartwatch is specifically designed for the Indian market and is meant for the budget segment. Amazfit has dubbed it as a "blend of fashion and functionality".

The Amazfit Pop 3S has a special Bluetooth calling feature and offers a curved and metallic design. This smartwatch boasts a large 1.9" AMOLED display with an always-on feature. This will ensure that the user stays connected and informed about all the important things at all times.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Amazfit Pop 3S to the Indian market," said CP Khandelwal, CEO PR Innovations - an Official Partner for Amazfit in India.

The Amazfit Pop 3S prioritizes health and well-being. It is equipped with an advanced biosensor, enables continuous SpO2 monitoring 24X7, allows

tracking of blood oxygen saturation levels effortlessly.

Additionally, the smartwatch incorporates various health-oriented features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and female health tracking. In effect, it looks to empower and encourage users to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

The Amazfit Pop 3S will be available in two variants. One variant features a glossy stainless steel strap, while the other comes with a silicone strap and 2.5D curved glass.

The smartwatch offers over 100 sports modes to keep users active and motivated. It comes with an IP68 water resistance rating.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 15:50 IST
