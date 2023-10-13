Amazon Sale 2023: noiseFit to Fire Boltt, check the massive discounts available on smartwatches now

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Festive season is here and Amazon Sale is continuing on its merry way with huge discounts available across a number of categories. Today is the 6th day of this grand Amazon sale and it is offering bumper deals on electronics including smartphones, smartwatches, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines and more. If you are planning to buy a smartwatch, then there are huge discounts available. Check out these 5 smartwatches and choose according to your needs and budget:

beatXP Marv Raze 1.96 Display:

At an astonishing 87 percent discount, the beatXP Marv Raze presents a tempting deal. Priced at just Rs.999, down from a price of Rs.7499, it offers a 1.96-inch display and advanced Bluetooth calling. The watch boasts a 60 Hz refresh rate, making interactions smoother than ever. The built-in Smart AI Voice Assistant ensures you can navigate your device with ease. It doesn't stop at calls; it also monitors your health with features like SpO2 and stress tracking. There's a further 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for purchases over Rs.5000.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39 Smartwatch:

You can buy this amazing smartwatch for just Rs. 1099 during the Amazon sale after a huge discount of 91 percent bringing down its price from Rs.11999. This smartwatch provides a 1.39-inch display, Bluetooth calling, and an AI Voice Assistant. It's encased in a sturdy metal body and supports over 120 sports modes. Additionally, it monitors your SpO2 levels and heart rate. If you're looking for a versatile yet budget-friendly smartwatch, this deal is quite enticing.

NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display:

The NoiseFit Halo, available at Rs.2499, down from Rs.7999, offers an impressive 69 percent discount during the Amazon sale 2023. This smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a unique round dial design. The premium metallic build gives it a sophisticated look, while the always-on display and smart gesture control add to the convenience. With 100 sports modes, it's a great companion for fitness enthusiasts. The 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for purchases exceeding Rs.5000 sweetens the deal.

beatXP Vega X 1.43 Super AMOLED Display:

The beatXP Vega X smartwatch is available at Rs. 1,799, down from the price of Rs.10999, offering an 84 percent discount. This smartwatch features a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display, One-tap Bluetooth calling, a metal body, and a rotary crown for easy navigation. The display's 500 nits of brightness make it legible even in bright sunlight. There is an extra 10 percent instant discount available up to Rs.1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions for purchases over Rs.5000. Furthermore,an exchange offer of up to 1700 is also available.

Fire-Boltt Avalanche Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch:

The Fire-Boltt Avalanche is a luxury smartwatch available for Rs.1999, down from a price of Rs.21,000 during the Amazon sale. It features a 1.28-inch HD display and two button pushers for effortless control. It comes equipped with a Voice Assistant and offers multiple sports modes. The watch is also IP67 resistant, meaning it can handle a variety of environmental conditions. Additionally, there's a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for purchases exceeding Rs.5000.

