Ambrane launches India's first 2.01" screen smartwatch; price cut from Rs. 5999 to Rs. 1799

Are you looking to give something memorable to your partner on the eve of Valentine's day? Something that not just looks good, but also takes care their health. If so, then your wait is over as Ambrane has launched India's first 2.01" screen smartwatch called Wise Eon Max.

The smartwatch with 365 days warranty is available on Flipkart and Ambrane's website. Originally priced at Rs. 5999, this smartwatch is available at a special launch price of just Rs. 1799.

The Wise Eon Max smartwatch has 550 nits 2.01" LucidDisplayTM, 240x283 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate ensuring high visibility even in bright sunlight along with smooth scrolling. The display features don't end here, the smartwatch also offers the largest screen with a 25% brighter display. The smartwatch also features 100+ cloud-based watch faces and a very unique AI watch face feature which allows users to click pictures and generate their own watch faces using AI to complement their everyday OOTD looks. This smartwatch is available in five shades- Black, Blue, Grey, Brown and Burgundy.

100+ sports modes are provided in the smartwatch that include standard running, walking, and cycling, as well as extreme sports. It also keeps records and can provide users with detailed insights. The Wise Eon Max smartwatch, in addition to fitness measurements, supports wellness, monitors blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, heart rate, tracks sleep, sends sedentary and drink water reminders, and tracks menstrual cycle. Furthermore, it is IP68 water resistant.

It comes with a 280mAh battery that can last up to 10 days when fully charged. The newly launched Ambrane smartwatch has Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and supports Bluetooth calling, and voice assistance, making it useful for every day use. Users can also use the wearable to control music playback and camera functions on a paired smartphone.