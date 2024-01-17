Apple Vision Pro preview: Check out the stunning entertainment ecosystem - MUBI, 3D movies to immersive experiences

Apple Vision Pro headset is all set to hit the shelves soon and here is a preview of how users can turn any space into a personal theater, enjoy more than 150 3D movies, and experience the "future of entertainment" with Apple Immersive Video. Today, Apple has announced a series of groundbreaking entertainment experiences that will be available on Apple Vision Pro beginning Friday, February 2. With more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, combined with Spatial Audio system, Vision Pro enables users to watch new shows and films from top streaming services including Apple Originals from Apple TV, transport themselves to stunning landscapes with Environments, and enjoy all-new spatial experiences that were never possible before, like Encounter Dinosaurs. Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 launch LIVE: All the latest updates

“Apple Vision Pro is the ultimate entertainment device,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Users can turn any place into the best seat in the house, enjoy personal concerts and adventures with Apple Immersive Video, interact with lifelike prehistoric creatures in Encounter Dinosaurs, and even land on the surface of the moon using Environments.”

“Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that will bring our fans closer to the characters and stories they love while immersing them more deeply in all that Disney has to offer,” said Bob Iger, The Walt Disney Company's CEO.

Apple Vision Pro: Breakthrough Technologies

To provide an immersive viewing experience with extraordinary clarity, Apple Vision Pro features a pair of ultra-high-resolution micro-OLED displays that pack a combined 23 million pixels with wide color, high dynamic range, and Dolby Vision. The brand-new R1 chip streams images to each display every 12 milliseconds — 8x faster than the blink of an eye — while the M2 chip delivers breakthrough, power-efficient performance across its CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, and other custom technologies.

Apple Vision Pro packs a Spatial Audio system that provides rich sound. Dual-driver audio pods beam Personalized Spatial Audio to each ear even while also allowing listeners to hear what's happening around them. Audio ray tracing analyzes the acoustic properties of a user's surroundings to optimize sound for their space.

Apple Vision Pro: Dynamic Apps and Environments

visionOS blends digital content with a user's physical space to provide an infinite canvas for apps, games, and other spatial experiences. Apps in visionOS can be placed anywhere within a user's space and scaled to the perfect size. Users can also transform their space with Environments: beautiful, dynamic vistas with realistic soundscapes that can automatically evolve based on the time of day. Users can open apps within Environments, so they can stream music, audiobooks, or podcasts as they look up at a starry night sky from Yosemite, surf the web from Haleakala, or settle in for a movie during a storm on Mount Hood.

With SharePlay, Vision Pro users can watch TV shows and movies, listen to music on Apple Music, and play games from the App Store and Apple Arcade with users on other Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. visionOS also allows a Guest User to share specific apps and experiences with family and friends, such as Photos or Safari.

With Environments, users can scale videos beyond the dimensions of their room, so the screen feels 100 feet wide, all while preserving the frame rate and aspect ratio. And there is no need for a remote: Users simply invoke controls with their eyes, hands, or voice.

Apple Vision Pro: A Personal Theater for TV Shows, Films, Sports, and More

With the Apple TV app, Apple Vision Pro users can watch every award-winning Apple Originals from Apple TV+, including Golden Globe winner Killers of the Flower Moon, the Emmy Award-winning STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie, and the new, critically acclaimed limited series, Masters of the Air. Users can also access MLS Season Pass, home of Major League Soccer, and much more from popular streaming apps and channels. Users will also be able to download and stream TV shows, films, sports, and more with apps from top streaming services, including Disney+,4 ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, the 2023 App Store Award-winning MUBI and much more.

With visionOS, developers can leverage the powerful and unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro to transform the user's space, making the viewing experiences within their apps even more immersive.

Apple Vision Pro: 3D Movies Like Never Before

At launch, Apple Vision Pro users can watch more than 150 3D movies from the world's top studios with remarkable depth wherever they are, including all-time favorites and recent releases, such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Users can access 3D versions of eligible movies when they become available to rent or purchase from the Apple TV app, and users who own or purchase movies with a 3D edition will be able to access that version on Apple Vision Pro at no additional cost.

Apple Vision Pro: Immersive Entertainment Experiences

With Apple Vision Pro, users can experience Apple Immersive Video, a remarkable new entertainment format pioneered by Apple. Apple Immersive Video features 180-degree 3D 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio to transport viewers to the center of a place, moment, or story. At launch, users can enjoy a curated selection of immersive films and series on the Apple TV app at no additional cost.

Apple Vision Pro: Even More on the App Store and Apple Arcade

Along with all-new immersive experiences, users can enjoy cutting-edge interactive entertainment exclusive to Apple Vision Pro. With Encounter Dinosaurs, a new free app developed by Apple that ships with Vision Pro, users can peer into the Cretaceous, a period more than 66 million years old, where dinosaurs roamed the earth and Mother Nature reigned supreme. Executive produced by Jon Favreau and inspired by his award-winning work with Prehistoric Planet, Encounter Dinosaurs makes it possible for users to interact with giant, three-dimensional reptiles as if they are bursting through their own physical space.