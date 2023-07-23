Home Wearables News Apple Watch saves life of Norwegian trail runner after horror fall

Apple Watch saves life of Norwegian trail runner after horror fall

Know how an Apple Watch saved a trail runner's life after a fall. He called the emergency number from his Apple Watch after not being able to reach his iPhone.

Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 13:37 IST
How Does Apple Watch Fall Detection Function?

Apple Watch has proved to be a life-saving companion for a trail runner who encountered a serious accident during his run. 59-year-old Robert Naess had a terrifying fall while on a trail run, but thanks to the Apple Watch, help was summoned in time.

According to Verdens Gang reports, Naess decided to go for a trail run after a holiday, taking on a familiar route he had covered numerous times before. Unfortunately, at one bend, he slipped and lost his footing.

As misfortune would have it, Naess fell chest-first into the edge of a wall and then crashed onto the ground, suffering from multiple cracked ribs and a collapsed lung. The injuries left him in agonizing pain and made it nearly impossible to reach for his iPhone to call an ambulance.

Luckily, he had his Apple Watch on his wrist. Despite being in extreme pain, Naess managed to call emergency services himself rather than waiting for the Fall Detection feature to kick in.

Within an astonishingly short span of about 15 minutes, help arrived, and he was swiftly taken to the hospital.

The incident is yet another example of how the Apple Watch has earned praise for saving lives and aiding wearers in challenging situations.

Not long ago, another individual credited the fall detection feature of the Apple Watch Series 8 for promptly calling emergency services and notifying his wife when he fell from a ladder and suffered a head injury.

How Does Apple Watch Fall Detection Function?

For those using Apple Watch SE and Series 4 models or later, with a synced iPhone, the Fall Detection feature has proved to be a critical safety asset. When a fall is detected, the watch alerts the wearer through taps, sounds, and an on-screen message. The user can then choose to either contact emergency services or dismiss the alert.

If the user does not respond to the initial alert, the watch automatically initiates a countdown and contacts emergency services, providing them with the user's precise location. Afterward, the emergency contacts listed on the device are informed of the situation.

All fall incidents are recorded in the Health app unless the user confirms otherwise. The Apple Watch Fall Detection feature offers peace of mind to those engaged in various physical activities, potentially saving lives in the process.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 18:42 IST
