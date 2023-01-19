Apple Watch saves life of UK woman who FLATLINED for 19 seconds

Apple Watch has yet again saved the life of a person who almost died as she had flatlined for 19 seconds.

In yet another amazing development, the Apple Watch has come to the rescue and saved a UK woman's life with its health tracking features. Apple has been a leader in incorporating health and fitness tracking into its products and the Apple Watch has several health monitoring features, such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG and more, all of which can alert users to potential health issues. In some cases, these alerts have led to users seeking medical attention thereby saving their lives.

The latest such case is that of Elain Thompson, 59, a resident of Gateshead in the north-east of England. She received an Irregular heart rhythm notification from her Apple Watch which prompted her to immediately rush to the doctor, according to The Independent UK. She was given a heart monitor to wear which showed that she flatlined for a horrifying 19-second period during her sleep. Thompson was then admitted to the hospital where after tests, doctors diagnosed her with a heart blockage.

Thompson said,” “It saved my life. If I hadn't had the alert I wouldn't have brought it up with the doctor. Now I wear the Apple Watch all the time. It was so scary knowing I could have died. I flatlined for 19 seconds. I might not have woken up.”

According to the images from the report, Thompson wasn't even wearing the newest model of the Apple Watch, Instead, it was an older model, which shows you don't need to have the latest Apple Watch to take advantage of health monitoring features.

This is not the first incident of the Apple watch alerting its users of an anomaly in their heart rate. There have been several cases in the past where Apple Watches have alerted their users of critical health warnings which saved their life. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of monitoring one's health and the modern technologies which can help.

However, it should be noted that the Apple Watch is not a medical device and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical care. Also, the heart-rate monitoring features of the watch should not be relied on by people with heart conditions such as atrial fibrillation (AFib) as the results are untested in those situations.