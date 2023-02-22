Apple Watch saves life yet again; Alerts wearer of horrific internal bleeding

An Apple Watch has come to the rescue of its wearer yet again. Apple has been at the forefront of integrating health and fitness tracking into its products, and the Apple Watch includes multiple health monitoring capabilities, including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and others. These features have the potential to notify users of potential health concerns, and in some instances, have prompted individuals to seek emergency medical assistance, ultimately saving their lives. There have been many instances of Apple's smartwatches saving lives, and once again an Apple Watch is being given the credit for saving the life of its owner.

Apple Watch saves life

On Reddit, the owner of an account named ‘digitalmofo' recently revealed an incident titled, “Well, my Apple Watch 7 just saved my life”. According to the Redditor, a week earlier, “I had my iPhone/watch on dnd for work, and when I went on lunch I was kind of tired so I laid down on my couch for a quick nap.”

Upon waking up, he checked his Apple Watch to discover nearly 10 notifications alerting about a heart problem. The Redditor took the day off and tried to rest but the notifications didn't stop, which prompted the wearer to contact the doctor. “I called out the rest of the day and tried to lay around, but it didn't stop, so I scheduled a quick video with my Dr. My Dr had me check the times and pulse rates, had me check the oxygen and then went ahead and called 911 for me,” the Redditor said.

Emergency medical services arrived and carried out a checkup which revealed that the wearer was diagnosed with GI bleeding. “They said had I not got there for a transfusion when I did, I'd not have made it,” the Redditor further added.

Past instances

This is not the first incident of the Apple watch alerting its users of an anomaly in their heart. There have been several cases in the past where Apple Watches have alerted their users of critical health warnings which saved their life. However, it should be noted that the Apple Watch is not a medical device and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical care.