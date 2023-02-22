    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Wearables News Apple Watch saves life yet again; Alerts wearer of horrific internal bleeding

    Apple Watch saves life yet again; Alerts wearer of horrific internal bleeding

    In an amazing development, an Apple Watch has saved the life of its wearer yet again owing to its advanced health-tracking features. Here's what happened.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 22 2023, 14:28 IST
    Best smartwatch deals of 2022: Apple Watch Series 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, more
    image caption
    1/6 Apple Watch Series 7: Despite the fact that Apple has launched its latest Apple Watch Series 8, the previous iteration of this latest tech is still the best smartwatch deal of 2022. This is so because of the reasonable price and premium features.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The model of GPS + cellular of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is currently priced at Rs. 39994 against its MRP of Rs. 50900 on Croma. It has an IP6X dust resistance rating and a WR50 water resistance rating.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: The pro model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a round dial, magnetic buckle strap, and 1.4-inch round Super AMOLED display. The Watch 5 Pro's integration with Google's Wear OS, users can also access Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Pay, Messages, Keep Notes, and other services. It is currently priced at Rs. 44999 on Vijay Sales against MRP of Rs. 48999.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Garmin Forerunner 55
    4/6 Garmin Forerunner 55: It is a simple GPS smartwatch for people with all fitness levels who want to keep track of health and fitness metrics. It is priced at Rs. 20990 against the original price of Rs. 22490.  (Garmin)
    image caption
    5/6 Boat Xtend Smartwatch: This budget smartwatch is now even more affordable than before! You can grab it now for just Rs. 2999 on Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales. You will be surprised to know that it comes at an MRP of Rs. 7990. It features a 1.69-inch LCD display and over 50 watch faces. It can also track heart rate, SPo2, and sleeping patterns. (boAt)
    image caption
    6/6 Noise Colorfit Pro 4: If you are looking for a budget smartwatch with health features, then Noise Colorfit Pro 4 is here for you. It is priced at just Rs. 3499 on Vijay Sales, Amazon, and Croma right now against its original price of Rs. 5999. It also has 100 sports modes and 150+ cloud-based and animated watch faces and can make calls directly from your wrist.  (Noise)
    Apple Watch
    View all Images
    Apple Watch is equipped with several health-tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG and more. (Pexels )

    An Apple Watch has come to the rescue of its wearer yet again. Apple has been at the forefront of integrating health and fitness tracking into its products, and the Apple Watch includes multiple health monitoring capabilities, including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and others. These features have the potential to notify users of potential health concerns, and in some instances, have prompted individuals to seek emergency medical assistance, ultimately saving their lives. There have been many instances of Apple's smartwatches saving lives, and once again an Apple Watch is being given the credit for saving the life of its owner.

    Apple Watch saves life

    On Reddit, the owner of an account named ‘digitalmofo' recently revealed an incident titled, “Well, my Apple Watch 7 just saved my life”. According to the Redditor, a week earlier, “I had my iPhone/watch on dnd for work, and when I went on lunch I was kind of tired so I laid down on my couch for a quick nap.”

    Upon waking up, he checked his Apple Watch to discover nearly 10 notifications alerting about a heart problem. The Redditor took the day off and tried to rest but the notifications didn't stop, which prompted the wearer to contact the doctor. “I called out the rest of the day and tried to lay around, but it didn't stop, so I scheduled a quick video with my Dr. My Dr had me check the times and pulse rates, had me check the oxygen and then went ahead and called 911 for me,” the Redditor said.

    Emergency medical services arrived and carried out a checkup which revealed that the wearer was diagnosed with GI bleeding. “They said had I not got there for a transfusion when I did, I'd not have made it,” the Redditor further added.

    Past instances

    This is not the first incident of the Apple watch alerting its users of an anomaly in their heart. There have been several cases in the past where Apple Watches have alerted their users of critical health warnings which saved their life. However, it should be noted that the Apple Watch is not a medical device and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical care.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 22 Feb, 14:27 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash