Audio-Technica launches world's first streaming headsets; check prices and more

The world's first headsets specifically designed to cater to the needs of live-streaming content creators have been launched in India. Considering that anyone with a good enough smartphone can become a content creator, whether it is video or audio, the need for a standout headset becomes crucial to provide viewers the best such content possible. So, if you are planning to buy a headset then you must check out these newly launched options.

Audio-Technica has announced the launch of its amazing ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB streaming headsets. The two headsets are the world's first headsets specifically designed to cater to the needs of live-streaming content creators. ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones and incorporating technology from the iconic 20 Series microphones, The ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB deliver full-spectrum, studio-quality sound for users.

ATH-M50xSTS Features:

The ATH-M50xSTS comes with a 2-meter permanently attached cable featuring a 3.5mm headphone jack and XLR microphone connector, allowing easy connection to audio interfaces or mixers. It delivers the same 45mm large-aperture drivers as the M50x headphones.

ATH-M50xSTS-USB Features:

The headset features a High-quality A/D converter with up to 24-bit/96 kHz sampling rate, ensuring superb, high-resolution audio. It has Sidetone circuitry that allows users to hear their own voice in the headphones, creating a more natural and conversational streaming experience. It comes with a 2-meter permanently attached cable featuring a USB-A connection, along with a USB-A to USB-C adapter for plug-and-play connectivity to PCs and Macs.

Availability:

The ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB headsets will be available for purchase offline through select dealer outlets while you can also buy it online on Amazon.

The ATH-M50xSTS will retail at Rs. 31,270 and MOP of Rs. 19,999, while the other one ATH-M50xSTS-USB will be priced at MRP of Rs. 35,990 and MOP of Rs. 22,990. While these are quite costly, those thinking about buying should carefully consider whether these will meet their requirement fully or not.

For more information about these two products you can visit at the official website of Audio-Technica.