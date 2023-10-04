Budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Buds FE launched! Check what is special

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Buds FE, marking a significant addition to their earbud lineup. These true wireless earbuds (TWS) represent the latest offering from the tech giant since the launch of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in August 2022. This release introduces a budget-friendly tier to the Galaxy series, and here's a look at what these earbuds bring to the table.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Features

In a departure from the dual-driver setup found in the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the Galaxy Buds FE employs a single-driver configuration. They boast Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity along with support for AAC, SBC, and SSC codecs. An impressive feature is their ability to seamlessly switch between Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and laptops, depending on your active device. Moreover, the Galaxy Buds FE incorporates Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound, enhancing your listening experience.

Each earbud sports three microphones on either side, ensuring crystal-clear voice calls. The wear-detection sensor automatically pauses your music when you remove the earbuds from your ears, a convenient touch. These earbuds also feature intuitive touch-sensitive controls. The charging case follows the design aesthetics seen in recent Galaxy Buds releases, with a rounded square layout.

Perhaps the most noteworthy upgrade is the enhanced battery life. The Galaxy Buds FE delivers industry-leading longevity, with up to 8.5 hours of playback on a single charge and an impressive 30 hours when combined with the charging case. Even when ANC is engaged, these earbuds still provide up to 6 hours of continuous use and up to 21 hours with the charging case.

The Galaxy Buds FE comes in two modern and distinct colors: Graphite and White. Notably, Samsung places a strong emphasis on sustainability, incorporating post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets and water barrels into the construction of the Galaxy Buds FE.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE offers a compelling proposition for budget-conscious consumers seeking ANC capabilities and extended battery life. With their innovative features, sustainability focus, and attractive design, they are set to make waves in the wireless earbud market.

