Endefo TWS Earbuds launched in India; check price and specs

Dubai-based smart wearables brand, Endefo, has launched its highly anticipated series of True Wireless Earbuds (TWS).

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2023, 21:26 IST
Endefo's Enbuds series reshapes the Indian audio landscape with unbeatable style and performance. Dive into the world of cutting-edge TWS technology at affordable prices.

Dubai-based smart wearables brand, Endefo, has entered the Indian market with the launch of its highly anticipated series of True Wireless Earbuds (TWS). This product line comprises five distinct models, each offering unique features to cater to a wide range of consumer preferences while maintaining competitive pricing.

The Enbuds 12 model boasts advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation, a 30-hour playback time, touch sensor controls, and seamless integration with voice assistants, all available at an attractive price point of 999. The Enbuds 14, priced at 899, offers a lightweight design, intuitive touch controls, and 30 hours of playback.

The Enbuds 20 stands out with its environmental noise cancellation, quad microphone setup, stylish transparent design, and extended 40-hour playback, priced at 1399. Enbuds 21, available for 1499, features advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation, a quad microphone array, low latency for gaming enthusiasts, and extended battery life for endurance. Finally, the Enbuds Aura, priced at 899, offers advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation, an extended 40-hour playback time, sweat-proof build, and a feather-light design.

Endefo's CEO, Aneef Tas, emphasized the company's commitment to offering innovative audio solutions that combine style, performance, and affordability. He highlighted the unique features of the earbuds, including the transparent design, which is set to provide an unparalleled audio experience for users.

Notably, Endefo manufactures these products in India, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative and supporting local manufacturing and skill development.

Endefo has adopted an exclusive retail store approach for these newly launched TWS. That means customers can have a hands-on experience when selecting the perfect Enbuds model to suit their preferences.

In addition to this product launch, Endefo has announced plans to invest Rs. 200 crore in the Indian Wearable Technology Market by the end of 2024, with the ambitious goal of securing a 10% market share in the Indian weartech segment within three years.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 21:26 IST
