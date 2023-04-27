Home Wearables News Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro smartwatch launched! Packs massive screen, check price

Fastrack has launched the Revoltt FS1 Pro smartwatch which features a large 1.96-inch Super AMOLED display. The watch goes on sale today, April 27. Check its price and specifications.

By: HT TECH
Apr 27 2023, 15:43 IST
Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro
Know all about the Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro smartwatch which goes on sale today. (Fastrack)

Fastrack has taken the fast lane with product launches in 2023. The company launched its first affordable smartwatch, Reflex Beat Plus, in January. In March, the company launched the Revoltt FS1 smartwatch into the mix. And yesterday, it launched the Revoltt FS1 Pro smartwatch, which is supposed to be the more premium model of the series. The company has given it one of the largest screens seen on a smartwatch with a 1.96-inch Super AMOLED display. It also comes with a bunch of health tracking, fitness monitoring, and smart features. The smartwatch goes on sale today, April 27. Check out its price and specifications below.

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro price

The smartwatch, which goes on sale today, carries a special launch day pricing of Rs. 3995. The watch can be purchased exclusively from Flipkart. It is not known what the price of the smartwatch would be set once the offer runs out, however, Flipkart shows the original price as Rs. 7995.

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro specifications

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro features a large 1.96-inch Super AMOLED arched display with Always-On Display (AOD) and a resolution of 410 x 502. The company claims that the arched design helps with comfort and adds a unique look to the watch. It also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro offers more than 110 sports modes including running, jogging, swimming, weight lifting, and more. It also has 200 watch faces that can be downloaded for free.

On the performance count, the Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro comes with SingleSync BT calling to allow users to receive and make calls from the smartwatch itself. The smartwatch also has a range of health-monitoring features including continuous stress monitoring, auto sleep tracking, and 24X7 heart rate monitoring.

The Pro variant also gets faster charging support. The company claims that its 2.5X NitroFast charging system gives a full day's worth of charge (under standard usage) in under ten minutes. The smartwatch is available in three different colors of black, blue, and teal.

27 Apr, 15:43 IST
