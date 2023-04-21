Feature-rich Gizmore GizFit Flash smartwatch priced at 1199 on launch

Indian smart accessories, fitness gear and home audio brand Gizmore has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, Gizmore GizFit Flash. The smartwatch has features such as large display, metal body, BT calling and more. According to the company, GizFit Flash targets first-time users who are looking for an affordable yet technologically advanced product.

At launch, Sanjay Kalirona, CEO of Gizmore said, “With its impressive battery life, AI voice assistance, comprehensive health tracking, and more, the Gizfit Flash is the ultimate smartwatch for those who lead an active and connected lifestyle.”

Check out the price, specs and features of the Gizmore GizFit Flash smartwatch.

Gizmore GizFit Flash: Features

The Gizmore GizFit Flash smartwatch has a 1.85-inch display with a resolution of 240x286 pixels and a peak brightness 500nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch features Bluetooth calling through built-in microphone and speaker along with single-chip connectivity. It also supports voice assistants such as Siri and Alexa. The smartwatch also has built-in three games – 2048, Thunder Battleship and Young Bird, for entertainment purposes.

Gizmore GizFit Flash smartwatch features multiple cloud-based watch faces for customization. The smartwatch has a comprehensive suite of health tracking features including SpO2 monitoring, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, calorie burn tracking, hydration alerts, menstrual tracking for women, sleep monitoring, and guided breathing exercises. Moreover, GizFit Flash can also function as a step pedometer, a calorie monitor, and a stopwatch.

The watch is waterproof with IP67 rating and can withstand sweat and accidental spills. Gizmore GizFit Flash smartwatch promises up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge with wireless charging functionality.

Gizmore GizFit Flash: Pricing and Availability

Gizmore GizFit Flash smartwatch has been launched at a price tag of Rs. 1199. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart as well as the brand website.

The smartwatch comes in four colour options - Black, White, Red and Blue.