Fire-Boltt Apollo smartwatch launched! Price starts at 2999

Fire-Boltt has announced the addition of another smartwatch in its already vast portfolio, called Fire-Boltt Apollo. The smartwatch features an AMOLED display with a smooth refresh rate. According to the company, with good looks and a multitude of advanced features, Fire-Boltt Apollo is a perfect timepiece for fashion and fitness enthusiasts.

So, check out the price, specs and features of the Fire-Boltt Apollo smartwatch.

Fire-Boltt Apollo smartwatch features

The Fire-Boltt Apollo smartwatch has a round dial with a 1.43-inch always-on AMOLED display. It has a resolution of 466x466 pixels, 600nits of peak brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The smartwatch features Bluetooth calling features with a dedicated mic and speaker allowing users to make and receive calls.

It also has support for a wide range of cloud faces and three different UI styles which users can choose as per their preference. The smartwatch comes with smart controls which enable users to control music and camera with a single click on their watch. It also has a smart notification feature which means you can receive all your mobile phone notifications on this smartwatch.

Fire-Boltt Apollo smartwatch supports over 100 sports modes. It comes packed with health monitoring features like sensors for 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring, blood pressure monitoring and more. It also has features such as sedentary reminders and sleep tracking.

The watch is waterproof with IP67 rating and can withstand sweat and splashes. The watch has a 7-day battery life and includes a daily activity tracker.

Co-Founders Aayushi and Arnav Kishore said, “Fire-Boltt Apollo smartwatch is an amalgamation of good looks and advanced features at a lucrative price-point which we believe will definitely appeal to youngsters.”

Fire-Boltt Apollo smartwatch: Pricing and Availability

Fire-Boltt Apollo smartwatch is launching with a price tag of Rs. 2999. It is already on sale on Flipkart and will come in three colour options – Black, Pink and Grey.