    Fire-Boltt launches Stardust and Dagger smartwatches; prices start at Rs. 2499

    Fire-Boltt launches Stardust and Dagger smartwatches; prices start at Rs. 2499

    Fire-Boltt has announced the launch of two new smartwatches- Stardust and Dagger. This is what's special about them.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 07 2023, 13:21 IST
    Fire Boltt smartwatch
    Stardust and Dagger are priced at 2499 and 3499 respectively. (Fire Boltt)
    Homegrown smart wearable brand, Fire-Boltt has announced the launch of two new smartwatches- Stardust and Dagger. It is targetted at those who value style and utility. These BT Calling smartwatches let you connect with your kin and colleagues on the go. While Stardust has a rectangular dial and comes with the industry's largest 1.95 inches display, the Dagger comes with 1.43 Inch round AMOLED display.

    Stardust and Dagger are priced at 2499 and 3499 respectively. Stardust is currently available for purchase on Flipkart while Dagger can be purchased from Amazon and Fireboltt.com

    All about Stardust

    The smartwatch has a full metallic body and a metal case, a rectangular dial of 1.95 inches, and a 320x385 pixels resolution thereby providing a true HD display. This BT Calling Smartwatch has an inbuilt dynamic microphone and speaker for a clear calling experience.

    It has 108 sports modes so that you can draw up new fitness goals. The health suite has SpO2 monitoring and dynamic Heart Rate tracking where real-time tracking. The Sleep Monitor- that measures light and deep sleep enables the user to monitor sleep quality.

    The rotating crown on the smartwatch allows you to manoeuvre through smart features like an alarm timer, and stopwatch. The company says it has a "strong battery life".

    Dagger:

    The style is captivating, but over and above that it is a highly durable smartwatch, the company says. It has a 1.43-inch always-on AMOLED display, set in a round dial, and has 466x466 pixels. This BT Calling smartwatch has Quick Dial Pad, Sync Contacts, and Call History.

    The shockproof full metal body with highly durable glass ensures that you are ready for any adventure. It has a powerful battery of 400 mAh that gives you 15 days of run time and 30 days of standby.

    Apart from multiple sports modes, it also has a Health Suite consisting of a Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 Monitor, Sleep Monitor, and Breath Training. The Dual Chamfered crown helps users to easily navigate through multiple options or one can use Voice Assistant. It also packs a female health tracker.

    Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, co-founders of Fire-Boltt said, “It is the month of February, the month of love when most of us are thinking about what to gift our loved ones. They have all the features of an advanced smartwatch making it an ideal gift for those whose health matters the most to us.”

    Both the smartwatches have Smart features like camera control, music control, weather update, and Breath training mode. Being IP 68 certified both can withstand rain showers and sudden splashes. They also have smart notifications right on your wrist. With the option to choose between multiple watch faces. While Dagger is available in Black, Grey and Green colour, Stardust is available in Rose Gold, Grey and Black colour variants.

    First Published Date: 07 Feb, 12:45 IST
