    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Wearables News Fitshot Saturn smartwatch launched at introductory price of 1799

    Fitshot Saturn smartwatch launched at introductory price of 1799

    Fitshot has launched its latest smartwatch, Fitshot Saturn which will be available for sale starting today, February 20. Check out the price, specs and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 22 2023, 17:40 IST
    Best smartwatch deals of 2022: Apple Watch Series 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, more
    image caption
    1/6 Apple Watch Series 7: Despite the fact that Apple has launched its latest Apple Watch Series 8, the previous iteration of this latest tech is still the best smartwatch deal of 2022. This is so because of the reasonable price and premium features.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The model of GPS + cellular of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is currently priced at Rs. 39994 against its MRP of Rs. 50900 on Croma. It has an IP6X dust resistance rating and a WR50 water resistance rating.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: The pro model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a round dial, magnetic buckle strap, and 1.4-inch round Super AMOLED display. The Watch 5 Pro's integration with Google's Wear OS, users can also access Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Pay, Messages, Keep Notes, and other services. It is currently priced at Rs. 44999 on Vijay Sales against MRP of Rs. 48999.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Garmin Forerunner 55
    4/6 Garmin Forerunner 55: It is a simple GPS smartwatch for people with all fitness levels who want to keep track of health and fitness metrics. It is priced at Rs. 20990 against the original price of Rs. 22490.  (Garmin)
    image caption
    5/6 Boat Xtend Smartwatch: This budget smartwatch is now even more affordable than before! You can grab it now for just Rs. 2999 on Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales. You will be surprised to know that it comes at an MRP of Rs. 7990. It features a 1.69-inch LCD display and over 50 watch faces. It can also track heart rate, SPo2, and sleeping patterns. (boAt)
    image caption
    6/6 Noise Colorfit Pro 4: If you are looking for a budget smartwatch with health features, then Noise Colorfit Pro 4 is here for you. It is priced at just Rs. 3499 on Vijay Sales, Amazon, and Croma right now against its original price of Rs. 5999. It also has 100 sports modes and 150+ cloud-based and animated watch faces and can make calls directly from your wrist.  (Noise)
    Fitshot Saturn
    View all Images
    Fitshot Saturn can be purchased on Flipkart. (Fitshot)

    Lifestyle consumer electronics brand Fitshot has launched its latest smartwatch, the Fitshot Saturn today.

    The smartwatch offers features such as Bluetooth calling, curved display, AI Face feature and more. According to the company, Fitshot Saturn is one of the best-looking round dial smartwatches ever launched! It has unique straps in many not-so-ordinary colours which make this smartwatch extremely beautiful.

    So, check out the price, specs and features of the Fitshot Saturn smartwatch.

    Fitshot Saturn smartwatch features

    The Fitshot Saturn smartwatch features a 1.32-inch round CosmicDisplay. It has 500nits of peak brightness with a resolution of 360x360 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartwatch features advanced Bluetooth calling technology which the company calls SoloSync. It also has a also has a built-in speaker, microphone, and fast dialler for direct phone calls and the watch can be set up using the Da Fit app.

    Fitshot Saturn has 100+ cloud-based watch faces and an AI watch face feature which allows users to click pictures and generate their own watch faces using AI to complement their everyday outfits. The smartwatch has an array of essential trackers, such as a 24-Hour Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Monitor, Sleep Tracker, and Step-Counter.

    Other features of the Fitshot Saturn include a Remote Camera Shutter, Stopwatch, Alarm Clock, Remote Music Player Control, Timer, Weather Forecast, Drink Water Reminder, Do Not Disturb Mode, and many other features.

    Fitshot Saturn has IP68 rating to protect the watch from dust, sweat and rain and promises up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

    Fitshot Saturn smartwatch: Pricing and Availability

    Fitshot Saturn smartwatch has been launched and will be available for purchase starting February 24 on Flipkart and Fitshot website. The smartwatch comes with an introductory price tag of Rs. 1799, which will be revised to Rs. 5990 after the offer period ends.

    Fitshot Saturn will be available in multiple colour options - Black, Green, Sky Blue and Brown.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 22 Feb, 17:40 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash