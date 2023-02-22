Fitshot Saturn smartwatch launched at introductory price of 1799

Lifestyle consumer electronics brand Fitshot has launched its latest smartwatch, the Fitshot Saturn today.

The smartwatch offers features such as Bluetooth calling, curved display, AI Face feature and more. According to the company, Fitshot Saturn is one of the best-looking round dial smartwatches ever launched! It has unique straps in many not-so-ordinary colours which make this smartwatch extremely beautiful.

So, check out the price, specs and features of the Fitshot Saturn smartwatch.

Fitshot Saturn smartwatch features

The Fitshot Saturn smartwatch features a 1.32-inch round CosmicDisplay. It has 500nits of peak brightness with a resolution of 360x360 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartwatch features advanced Bluetooth calling technology which the company calls SoloSync. It also has a also has a built-in speaker, microphone, and fast dialler for direct phone calls and the watch can be set up using the Da Fit app.

Fitshot Saturn has 100+ cloud-based watch faces and an AI watch face feature which allows users to click pictures and generate their own watch faces using AI to complement their everyday outfits. The smartwatch has an array of essential trackers, such as a 24-Hour Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Monitor, Sleep Tracker, and Step-Counter.

Other features of the Fitshot Saturn include a Remote Camera Shutter, Stopwatch, Alarm Clock, Remote Music Player Control, Timer, Weather Forecast, Drink Water Reminder, Do Not Disturb Mode, and many other features.

Fitshot Saturn has IP68 rating to protect the watch from dust, sweat and rain and promises up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

Fitshot Saturn smartwatch: Pricing and Availability

Fitshot Saturn smartwatch has been launched and will be available for purchase starting February 24 on Flipkart and Fitshot website. The smartwatch comes with an introductory price tag of Rs. 1799, which will be revised to Rs. 5990 after the offer period ends.

Fitshot Saturn will be available in multiple colour options - Black, Green, Sky Blue and Brown.