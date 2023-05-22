Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z smartwatch with Always-On AMOLED display, 15-day marathon battery launched

Indian smart accessories, fitness gear, and home audio brand Gizmore has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z. The USP of the smartwatch is its marathon battery life. According to Gizmore, this cutting-edge wearable is tailor-made for power users who lead active lifestyles and need a reliable wearable that can effortlessly match their constant on-the-go demands.

At launch, Sanjay Kalirona, CEO of Gizmore said, “In addition to bringing a premium design and Always-On AMOLED display, the GIZFIT Glow Z offers the best-in-segment battery life of 15 days on a single charge.”

Check out the price, specs, and features of the Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z smartwatch.

Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z: features

The Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z smartwatch has a 1.78-inch 2.5D Curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 368x448 pixels and 600nits of peak brightness in a premium metallic body. You can also customize the vibrant AMOLED screen with unlimited cloud-based watch faces from the companion smartphone app, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z features multiple cloud-based watch faces for customization. The smartwatch features Bluetooth calling through a built-in microphone and speaker along with single-chip connectivity. It also supports voice assistants such as Siri and Alexa. It also gets Split screen functionality which lets users quickly access frequently used apps, settings, and features by simply swiping right on the home screen.

The watch is waterproof with an IP67 rating and can withstand sweat and accidental spills. The USP of the GIZFIT Glow Z is its marathon battery life which can last up to 15 days with normal usage.

Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z: Pricing and Availability

Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z smartwatch has been launched at an introductory price tag of Rs. 1499 which will be valid for the first 3 days of sale, after which, it will revise to Rs. 1999. The smartwatch be available for purchase on Flipkart as well as the brand website in 3 colour options - Black, Blue, and Burgundy.