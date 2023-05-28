Hammer launches new earbuds and smartwatch; check prices, specs and more

Hammer has launched 3 new earbuds and a smartwatch. These will be available for purchase from May 25.Hammer Airflow Plus is a Bluetooth headphone and comes with an IPX4 rating and 13 mm dynamic drivers.

Hammer Airflow Plus is priced at Rs. 999.Hammer Ko Mini is priced at Rs. 999. Its portable 200 mAh case provides extended battery life and fast charging capabilities.

It has an IPX4 water and sweat resistance rating, making it suitable for intense workouts and outdoor activities. Hammer G Shots is priced at Rs. 1799.

Hammer G Shots has an integrated voice assistant (Google and Siri) in-built. It offers a combined playtime of up to 22 hours. Hammer smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1699.

Hammer Pulse X smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It offers a battery life of up to 2 days. The smartwatch tracks steps, calories burned, heart rate, and other vital statistics. It also packs an in-app GPS and you can track your route and monitor progress in real-time.