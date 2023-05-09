HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Headset and Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired launched

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. has launched Pulsefire Haste 2 Gaming Mouse (wired and wireless versions) and Cloud Stinger 2 wireless gaming headset. The Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse lineup provides HyperX switches, ultra-lightweight designs, and HyperX sensors for better control and performance. For gamers seeking an ultra-lightweight mouse to complement their gaming skills, Pulsefire Haste 2 mice deliver both comfort and command .

The Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse lineup is ultra-lightweight and is built with a solid shell structure, claims the company. Both wired and wireless options are equipped with the new HyperX 26K sensor, offering precise tracking and optimal sensitivity for smooth and fast cursor movements up to 26,000 DPI and a tracking speed of 650 IPS.

The Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse lineup offers enhanced control with its included grip tape and virgin PTFE skates to provide low friction and high responsiveness for a quick, effortless glide.

Both models can also be fully customised and optimise as per users' personal preferences. They are available in black and white colorways.

HIGHLIGHTS

● HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Gaming Mouse: The mouse weighs just 53g and is specifically designed for fast sweeping movements.

● HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse: It is designed for gamers who demand instantaneous performance and desire the convenience of wireless connectivity. It offers dual-mode wireless connectivity, allowing users to switch between 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connections.

● Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless: It utilizes large 50mm drivers to provide clearer audio with DTS Headphone:X virtual spatial audio to deliver an immersive 7.1 sound environment. The headset also features easy-access audio controls on the earcup and a swivel-to-mute, noise-canceling flexible microphone for added convenience, reduced background noise and clearer voice quality.