Maxima Max Pro X4+ smartwatch launched; Offers bluetooth calling- Check price, specs

Maxima has been focusing on its smartwatch lineup lately. After launching Max Pro Samurai a few weeks ago, it has now launched Maxima Max Pro X4+ in India. The company claims it is focusing on user experience and efficiency when it comes to its smartwatches. This new watch offers some cool features such as bluetooth calling, always-on display and more. The smartwatch also comes with Google Assistant and Siri support, so it can be used with both Android and iOS. The Maxima Max Pro X4+ has been priced Rs. 2,699. Check details below.

“The X4 Plus was developed for the adventure seeker young at heart customers. The all-new Max Pro X4+ uses the latest design techniques and software which ensure flawless performance,” said Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima.

Maxima Max Pro X4+ smartwatch specifications

The Maxima Max Pro X4+ smartwatch features a 1.32-inch HD display with a resolution of 360 x 360 and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It has a circular, flat dial with a dimension of 51.5 x 46.5 x 11 mm. The dial can be fastened with a silicon strap. It is powered by a Realtek processor. Other smart features include bluetooth calling, smart dial pad, screen lock with password and 100+ watch faces to choose from.

The smartwatch also comes with a range of fitness features as well. The Maxima Max Pro X4+ has 30+ sports modes including jogging, running, swimming, weightlifting and more. It also has a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen (SpO2) monitor, sleep monitoring feature as well as sedentary reminder and water drinking reminders.

The smartwatch has been given a rugged look which can appeal to the youth and it comes within a hard case. The smartwatch is available in three color options including Midnight Black, Military Green and Desert Khaki.

The smartwatch is available to purchase and can be bought on all major offline and online touchpoints.