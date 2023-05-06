MIRACLE! Apple Watch saved life of a woman after she collapsed in a hotel room

It has been a while since the Apple Watch 8 hit the market. Among various new features, Apple has emphasized improving health-related features for users. But even before it came out, the Apple Watch has helped save many people's lives. Recently, we found out about a cyclist who was drowning in a flooded river but Apple Watch saved her. Now, in an even more astounding case, the Apple Watch has saved the life of a woman after she ruptured her aorta and collapsed in a hotel room, all alone.

Apple Watch actually called an ambulance for her after detecting her fall.

The entire incident was shared on Reddit by a user who goes by the username xanderpy. In a post shared on r/Apple which has now reached 1,000 upvotes, they shared their story. “Wanted to share a quick story about the Apple Watch and how it helped save my mom's life,” xanderpy began by saying.

Apple Watch saves the life of a woman

The US-based woman was on a business trip to a different state than the one she resided in. She booked a hotel room and was staying in it alone. She also had a friend traveling with her who was booked in a different room. As she retired for the night, she felt a sharp pain on the left side of her chest.

“She started to feel a pain in her chest and grew concerned. She texted her friend who was also at the hotel and asked her to come to her room (did not imply there was any emergency). Immediately after this, she collapsed to the floor face first,” said xanderpy.

The friend came to her room in a couple of minutes and to her shock, she found her collapsed on the ground. She called 911 (the emergency number in the USA) but she was told that an ambulance was already on the way.

Xanderpy explained, “Turns out my mom had a ruptured aorta and the situation was so bad that it took an insane set of circumstances for her to make it through, including the incredibly fast transport to the hospital”.

After she awoke from the surgery, the family asked her if she managed to call 911 before she collapsed. She told them that she didn't. It turned out that it was the Apple Watch that made that call after it detected that she took a fall and then did not move afterward.

This feature is present in Apple Watches Series 4 or later. It detects a hard fall while the user is wearing a watch. It taps the user on the wrist, sounds an alarm, and displays an alert. Users can either call emergency services or tap on ‘I'm Ok'

The Apple website also mentions, “If your Apple Watch detects that you're moving, it waits for you to respond to the alert and won't automatically call emergency services. If your watch detects that you've been immobile for about a minute, it will make the call automatically”.