New premiun pTron smartwatch and TWS unveiled; Check price, specs and features

pTron has unveiled its latest products Reflect Ace Smartwatch and Zenbuds Evo True Wireless Earbuds in the market. The smartwatch will be available in the market for sale from today only while the earbuds will go on sale from tomorrow. Both the products come with premium features and at affordable prices.

Reflect Ace Smartwatch

This Premium smartwatch by pTron comes with special features such as a 1.85" HD display with BT Calling, aimed to cater to a wide range of consumers with varying budgets and wrist sizes. You get a great display in this smartwatch as it comes with optimal visibility whether you are indoor or outdoor. With its IP68 rating, the smartwatch is also water-resistant, allowing users to wear it during various activities without any worries.The Reflect not just provides you the calling capacity but also enables users to monitor and improve their well-being. From heart rate monitoring to sleep tracking, the smartwatch provides valuable insights into your daily activities and health metrics. It also offers over 120 sports modes, catering to fitness enthusiasts who engage in a wide range of physical activities. You also get an inbuilt game in this smartwatch.

Zenbuds Evo TWS Earbuds

The pTron Zenbuds Evo TWS Earbuds are the epitome of innovation and style. Featuring the advanced TruTalk AI-ENC Calls technology, these earbuds effectively reduce background noise.You also get 32 hours of playtime and Experience enhanced audio and visual synchronization with the 45ms Movie/Music Modes. The Zenbuds Evo comes with an electroplated Type-C fast charging case. While it also has IPX5 water resistance. Its lightweight and snug-fit design ensures maximum comfort, allowing you to enjoy your music without any discomfort.

Availability And Price

Reflect Ace will be available from 10th July at a special launch price of just Rs.1299 and pTron Zenbuds Evo TWS Earbuds will be available on 11th July at a special launch price of just Rs.899.