Noise ColorFit Icon 3, with 100+ sports modes, launched in India; Check price, specs
Noise has launched its latest smartwatch, ColorFit Icon 3, in India. The smartwatch comes with 100 sports modes and other features. Check its price and specifications.
Noise has made its name in the smartwatch segment with its unique designs and focus towards fitness. The company launched its ColorFit Icon 2 Vista last month. And now, it has launched the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 smartwatch. The smartwatch gets metallic finish and thin bezels on the display and comes equipped with a wide range of fitness and health features. The smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 1999 and can be purchased from Flipkart and the official Noise website. Let's take a look at what the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 offers.
Noise ColorFit Icon 3 specifications
The latest smartwatch from Noise features a 1.91-inch display which is surrounded by thin bezels. The display gets a resolution of 240x296 pixels and 500 nits of brightness. The smartwatch features a metal build dial with options for glossy and matte finishes. The watch also comes with a functional crown for easy navigation and control. The watch also has in-built speakers and microphone, and along with the ability to dial numbers, you can make calls without needing your smartphone.
Noise ColorFit Icon 3 comes packed with wellness features under Noise Health Suite that can keep a track of all the vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice, and female cycle tracker. It features 100+ sports modes that allow users to track their activities and also comes with an IP67 water-resistant rating, which means you can use it even while swimming. The watch also features 150+ cloud-based watch faces that can be downloaded anytime for free.
Additionally, the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 gets a QR code scan feature to allow for seamless transactions. There is also a passcode option to increase the security. The smartwatch also comes with its own AI voice assistant which is compatible with both Google Assistant and Siri.
Noise ColorFit Icon 3 is available in six color variants - Matte Gold, Rose Mauve, Space Blue, Midnight Gold, Calm Blue, and Jet Black.
