Noise ColorFit Icon 3, with 100+ sports modes, launched in India; Check price, specs

Noise has made its name in the smartwatch segment with its unique designs and focus towards fitness. The company launched its ColorFit Icon 2 Vista last month. And now, it has launched the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 smartwatch. The smartwatch gets metallic finish and thin bezels on the display and comes equipped with a wide range of fitness and health features. The smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 1999 and can be purchased from Flipkart and the official Noise website. Let's take a look at what the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 offers.

Noise ColorFit Icon 3 specifications

The latest smartwatch from Noise features a 1.91-inch display which is surrounded by thin bezels. The display gets a resolution of 240x296 pixels and 500 nits of brightness. The smartwatch features a metal build dial with options for glossy and matte finishes. The watch also comes with a functional crown for easy navigation and control. The watch also has in-built speakers and microphone, and along with the ability to dial numbers, you can make calls without needing your smartphone.

Noise ColorFit Icon 3 comes packed with wellness features under Noise Health Suite that can keep a track of all the vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice, and female cycle tracker. It features 100+ sports modes that allow users to track their activities and also comes with an IP67 water-resistant rating, which means you can use it even while swimming. The watch also features 150+ cloud-based watch faces that can be downloaded anytime for free.

Additionally, the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 gets a QR code scan feature to allow for seamless transactions. There is also a passcode option to increase the security. The smartwatch also comes with its own AI voice assistant which is compatible with both Google Assistant and Siri.

Noise ColorFit Icon 3 is available in six color variants - Matte Gold, Rose Mauve, Space Blue, Midnight Gold, Calm Blue, and Jet Black.