Noise to boAt, check out these massive discounts rolled out during the Amazon sale

During the Amazon sale, shoppers can snag cutting-edge smartwatches at prices that seem too good to be true.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 17:41 IST
During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, there are some fantastic deals available on a variety of smartwatches, offering significant discounts on their original prices. These discounts present an excellent opportunity to acquire high-quality smartwatches at a fraction of their original prices. Whether you're interested in a budget-friendly option or a feature-rich, high-end device with an AMOLED display, the Amazon Sale has you covered. So, if you are in the market for the same, just check out them out now. Here's a breakdown of some of the remarkable offers available:

Noise Mettalix Smart Watch

You can now purchase the Noise Mettalix Smart Watch for just Rs. 2,199, thanks to an impressive 73% discount. Its original market price is Rs. 7,999.

Fire-Boltt Asteroid Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch

This advanced smartwatch is currently on sale for only Rs. 2,299, reflecting a massive 86% discount from its initial cost of Rs. 15,999.

 

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch

Another exciting deal is the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch, available for just Rs. 2,299 after an 82% discount from its original price of Rs. 12,999.

 

HAMMER Luxor Smart Watch

The HAMMER Luxor Smart Watch is an affordable choice, and it is now priced at just Rs. 1,799 after an 80% discount from its initial cost of Rs. 8,999.

boAt Lunar Orb Smart Watch

For those seeking a reliable and stylish option, the boAt Lunar Orb Smart Watch is available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,999, offering a substantial 78% off from its original price of Rs. 8,999.

These discounts not only make these smartwatches more accessible to a broader audience but also allow customers to enjoy the latest technology without breaking the bank. So, if you're in the market for a new smartwatch, this festival is the perfect time to grab these incredible deals and enhance your tech collection. Not only will you save a lot of money, but these smartwatches will bring a huge number of benefits for you, including on fitness and overall wellness.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 17:41 IST
