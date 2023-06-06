Oraimo Freepods 4 Wireless earbuds unveiled in India; check price and initial discount too

Oraimo is introducing its new product Freepods 4 Wireless Earbuds in the Indian market. Freepods 4 provide crystal-clear calls and an immersive listening experience even in busy and noisy environments, the company said in a statement.

The premium wireless earbuds come at an affordable price and are equipped with the latest ANC technology, which can reduce up to 30dB of noise.

The device also comes with Transparency Mode which gives listeners the flexibility to reconnect with the surroundings without removing the earbuds. It also features a low-latency gaming mode that reduces audio delay and ensures seamless connectivity. The device comes with a slide-to-open feature while the anti-drop magnets to keep the pods tucked safely. The earbuds come with a highly sensitive sensor that precisely reacts to the requests, so listeners can effortlessly change the music, answer calls, and adjust the volume levels with a press or quick touch.

The Freepods 4 wireless earbuds sport the fast-charging technology and features an impressive battery life of up to 35.5 hours of music listening. A 10-minute Quick Charge can provide up to 170 minutes of battery life. Free Pods 4 is IPX5 splash proof and has sweat protection that prevents moisture damage, making it a perfect companion for intense workouts and outdoor activities in the rain.

Freepods 4 is priced at Rs. 1,999, but will be exclusively available on Flipkart beginning June 8 at a launch price of Rs. 1,599.

The company says that the Free Pods 4 is the ideal TWS for anybody looking for high-quality sound without compromising on comfort.