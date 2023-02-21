    Trending News

    Home Wearables News Promate launches TWS Lush earbuds in India priced at 1699

    Promate launches TWS Lush earbuds in India priced at 1699

    Promate has launched its first pair of TWS wireless earbuds in India with the introduction of Promate TWS Lush. Check out its features, price, availability and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 21 2023, 14:49 IST
    Promate TWS
    View all Images
    Promate TWS Lush is the company’s first TWS earbuds in India. (Promate)

    Promate, the global mobile accessories brand has introduced its first TWS earbuds in India with the launch of Promate TWS Lush in the affordable TWS earbuds segment. The brand already has an established presence in other markets such as the US and this is its first attempt to capture the Indian market. According to the company, the affordable wireless earbuds provide best-in-class sound quality, creating an enthralling and immersive listening experience designed for today's millennial generation.

    Check out its features, price, availability and more. 

    Promate TWS Lush: Features

    The Promate TWS Lush comes in a compact and ultra-lightweight design with a glossy finish. TWS Lush is equipped with touch sensors, allows you to control music and calls. Its in-built proximity sensors play music as soon as you insert the earbuds and stop when you remove them. When it comes to power, Autonomy never disappoints, with 20 hours of non-stop playback supported by a fast-charging case.

    The truly wireless earbuds are powered by Bluetooth 5.1, which provides seamless and instant pairing. When you remove the earbuds from the case, they automatically pair with your device. The TWS can also be used independently. The earbuds feature a built-in high-resolution microphone for stable connectivity and clearer conversations. Lush is ideal for use both indoors and outdoors.

    Gopal Jeyaraj – Country Head, Promate India & SAARC, said, “Promate is excited to bring its offerings to the Indian markets. Our audio products are designed to provide the purest music experience while incorporating cutting-edge technology at price points no one can imagine.”

    TWS Lush is also IPX5 high-level water resistant with a secure fit designed for extended periods of use. 

    Promate TWS Lush: Pricing and Availability

    Promate TWS Lush has gone on sale and is available at leading retail stores in India for Rs. 1699 and comes with a 24-month warranty. It is available in four colours – Black, White, Blue and Pink.

    First Published Date: 21 Feb, 14:43 IST
