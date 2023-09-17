Icon
Home Wearables News Top 5 smartwatches with a staggering 70% discount on Amazon

Top 5 smartwatches with a staggering 70% discount on Amazon

Amazon is offering huge discounts on these 5 smartwatches with amazing features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 17 2023, 17:49 IST
Icon
Smartwatch under Rs.10000: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Amazfit GTS 2, more; Know the 5 best options
Check how you can save even more while buying any of these 5 smartwatches on Amazon.
1/5 Amazfit GTS 2: The smartwatch features a 1.65-inch ultra HD AMOLED display and comes with 3GB of music storage. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity which enables users to answer calls through the watch. It also has a built-in Alexa as a voice assistant. It has a 6-day extended battery life with a 246 mAh battery. It comes with 90 sports modes and has health tracking features such as heart rate, SpO2, stress monitor, and more. The smartwatch retails for Rs.16999, however, you can get it for Rs.8999 on Amazon, giving you a discount of 47 percent. (Amazon)
Check how you can save even more while buying any of these 5 smartwatches on Amazon.
2/5 Xiaomi Redmi SmartWatch 3: It features a 1.83-inch LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity. It comes with more than 100 workout modes and health-tracking features such as heart rate, sleep monitoring, and more. It has a 12-day battery life in which users can set alarms, answer calls, track their fitness and others. The smartwatch retails for Rs.7490, but you can get it for Rs.5990 on Amazon, giving you a discount of 20 percent. (Amazon)
Check how you can save even more while buying any of these 5 smartwatches on Amazon.
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: The smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display. It has various health monitoring features including sleep tracking and women's health tracking. It comes with more than 90 workout modes and it easily connects with your Android smartphone via Bluetooth. It has 40 hours of battery life for lasting performance. The smartwatch retails for Rs.29999, but on Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.9799, giving you a 67 percent discount.  (Amazon)
Check how you can save even more while buying any of these 5 smartwatches on Amazon.
4/5 Noise Halo Plus: It features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display and has a 7-day battery life with a 300mAh battery. It has remote music control, volume control, Bluetooth calling, and more. The smartwatch features different health-tracking features such as sleep monitoring, heart rate, and more. The smartwatch originally retails for Rs. 8999, however, you can get it for only Rs.4999, giving you a hefty discount of 44 percent. (Amazon)
Check how you can save even more while buying any of these 5 smartwatches on Amazon.
5/5 Amazfit GTS 4 Mini: The smartwatch comes with a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED display. It has a 15-day battery life with 24-hour health monitoring that tracks your heart rate, SpO2, stress, and more. It comes with 120 plus sports modes and smart recognition which records distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, etc. The smartwatch retails for Rs.10999, however, you can get it for Rs.7999, on Amazon, giving you a massive discount of 27 percent. (Amazon)
Check how you can save even more while buying any of these 5 smartwatches on Amazon.
View all Images
Check how you can save even more while buying any of these 5 smartwatches on Amazon. (Amazon)

Are you planning to buy a smartwatch, but pondering which one to go for? In that case, just check out this list of top 5 smartwatches with amazing features that are available in the form of some delightful deals on Amazon. Here is the list of the five best smartwatches with.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch:

B09YV4RG4D-1

Amazon is offering an 88% initial discount that reduces its price to Rs. 999 from Rs. 7999, which means you can save up to Rs.7000 with just the initial discount. You also get Rs.900 off as an exchange offer with which you can further reduce the price of the smartwatch. Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 comes with a 1.69” HD Full Touch Display.

boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch.

B0CCDJ1FBY-2

Amazon is offering an 80 % initial discount on the boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch which means the price of the smartwatch is reduced to Rs. 1499 from Rs. 7499 on Amazon and you can also get up to Rs. 1400 off as an exchange offer. Wave Sigma comes with a massive 2.01” HD Display.

Noise Pulse 2 Max.

B0B6BLTGTT-3

On this smartwatch, Amazon is offering a 75% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 1499 from Rs. 5999. You also get up to Rs. 1400 off as an exchange discount. The smartwatch comes with a 1.85 TFT display.

Fire-Boltt Visionary.

B0B3N7LR6K-4

Amazon is offering an 84% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 2799 from Rs. 16999. Amazon also offers an exchange offer where you get up to Rs. 2650 off. Fire-Boltt Visionary has a premium 368*448 Pixel Resolution and 1.78" AMOLED Display which comes with the Always On feature.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Plus.

B0BRQFF4HN-5

The huge 90% initial discount on Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Plus on Amazon makes the price of the smartphone drop to Rs. 999 from Rs. 9999. Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 comes with a 1.83” HD Full Touch Display. This smartwatch consists of 60 sports modes to track. Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Plus Smartwatch comes with real-time 24*7 SPO2 / Blood Oxygen tracking, and Dynamic Heart Rate Monitoring.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 17:49 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know how to master ‘Gyroscope Sensitivity’
Windows 11 snipping tool
Windows 11 Snipping tool just got even more awesome with this new trick
Starfield
Starfield tips and tricks: Know how to get infinite ammo without cheats; Check ‘Puddle robbery’ details
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up

Editor’s Pick

Facebook
Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
Uber
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out

Trending Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
jhgfds
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand theft auto
GTA 5 10th anniversary today, and gamers hope for GTA 6 release date surprise
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
Mortal Kombat 1
Mortal Kombat 1: Know all the Fatalities and the buttons to perform them; Check and win
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Section of map surfaces on Reddit, blows away gamers with its sheer scale
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
    iPhone 15 Pro Max
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
    jhgfds
    Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
    n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon