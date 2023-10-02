Top 5 smartwatches with a whopping 87% discount on Amazon

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is right around the corner. It is starting on October 8, with early access for Prime members beginning a day earlier. But guess what? You do not have to wait until then to grab some amazing discounts. Amazon has already rolled out its Kickstarter Deals on smartwatches, and we've gathered the best bargains on budget-friendly smartwatches that can do cool things like making calls from your wrist and tracking your health.

1. Boat Primia

The Boat Primia smartwatch has a nice 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, and it even lets you answer calls from your wrist using Bluetooth. Plus, it keeps an eye on your heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep quality, and stress levels. You can also talk to Siri and Google using this watch. It can handle a bit of dust and sweat with its IP67 rating. Right now, it's on sale for an amazing 48% off, so you can grab it for just Rs. 4,646.

2. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand

This smartwatch from Noise is a fitness fan's dream. It claims to track 60 different sports activities and offers 150 cool watch faces. The 1.69-inch LCD screen is easy to read, and it's tough against dust and water with its IP68 rating. Charging it takes only 2.5 hours, and it can last up to 7 days! It also monitors your SpO2, heart rate, sleep, and even your menstrual cycle. It's available now at a massive 63% discount, costing just Rs. 1,499.

3. Pebble Cosmos Max

The Pebble Cosmos Max smartwatch is clever with its rotating crown for easy navigation and a PIN lock for privacy. You can answer calls through Bluetooth with its built-in speaker and microphone. It's all about fitness, supporting 100 sports modes and offering 100 downloadable watch faces. And guess what? It's now on sale for 59% off, making it just Rs. 2,849.

4. Noise Pulse 2 Max Advanced

The Noise Pulse 2 Max boasts a 1.85-inch LCD screen and a Tru Sync feature for a strong smartphone connection. It tracks your health like the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand and even has a Smart DND feature to keep you from getting disturbed while sleeping. You can make and receive calls through Bluetooth too. It's a steal at 78% off, priced at just Rs. 1,299.

5. Fire-Bolt Ring 3

The Fire-Boltt Ring 3 packs a 1.8-inch LCD screen and can track a whopping 118 sports modes. It's got some basic games to keep you entertained and can handle calls via Bluetooth. It also takes care of your health with SpO2, heart rate, and sleep monitoring. This amazing smartwatch is now available for only Rs. 1,299, saving you a massive 87% from its original price of Rs. 9,999.

Don't miss out on these fantastic smartwatch deals on Amazon right now. Grab the one that suits your style and needs before they're gone.

