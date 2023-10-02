Icon
Top 5 smartwatches with a whopping 87% discount on Amazon

Discover the latest Amazon deals on affordable smartwatches with impressive features

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 13:24 IST
Top budget smartwatches on Amazon! Check Noise Pulse Go Buzz, Amazfit Bip 3, Fire-Boltt, more
1/5 Noise Pulse Go Buzz: The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch TFT display with 500 nits peak brightness. It comes with a Bluetooth calling feature and various utility features such as hand wash reminders, idle alerts, drinking water reminders, weather forecasts, alarms and more. It has other health-tracking features as well and comes with 100 sports modes. It also features 150 cloud-based and customised watch faces. The Noise Pulse Go Buzz retails for Rs.4999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.1599, giving you a 68 percent discount. (Amazon)
2/5 Amazfit Bip 3: It features a ‎1.69-inch HD display and has 14 days of battery life. It comes with various health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2, stress level, sleep, and more. It has 60 sports modes to keep your fitness in check and has a water-resistant grade of 5 ATM. The Amazfit Bip 3 retails for Rs.4999, but you can get it for only Rs.2050, giving you a discount of 59 percent on Amazon. (Amazon)
3/5 Fire Boltt smartwatch: It comes with a 1.7-inch HD display and 220nits peak brightness. It has a 24-hour Bluetooth calling feature and gets fully charged in just 3 hours. It supports social media notifications and has various health-tracking features such as SpO2, heart rate, sleep, sports modes, and more to keep track of your fitness. The watch is priced at Rs.9999, however, on Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.1726, giving you an 83 percent discount. (Amazon)
4/5 Redmi Watch 2 Lite: The smartwatch features a 1.55-inch large HD edge display which offers more than 120 watch faces. It comes with more than 100 workout modes and health tracking features such as heart rate,  SpO2, women's health, and more. It has up to 10 Days of battery life and has a water-resistant grade of 5 ATM. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is priced at Rs.7999, however, you can get it for Rs.1990, giving you a discount of 75 percent on Amazon. (Amazon)
5/5 PTron Reflect Ace Smartwatch: It features a 1.85-inch TFT display with 600nits peak brightness. It has over 120 sports modes and health-tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2, step, sleep, women’s health, and more. It also supports social notifications, voice assist, 3 sound modes, 4 built-in games, a Calculator, and more. The smartwatch retails for Rs.4899, but you can get it for just Rs.1199, giving you a 76 percent discount on Amazon. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering amazing discounts on budget-friendly smartwatches with features like call answering and health tracking. (Samsung)

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is right around the corner. It is starting on October 8, with early access for Prime members beginning a day earlier. But guess what? You do not have to wait until then to grab some amazing discounts. Amazon has already rolled out its Kickstarter Deals on smartwatches, and we've gathered the best bargains on budget-friendly smartwatches that can do cool things like making calls from your wrist and tracking your health.

1. Boat Primia

The Boat Primia smartwatch has a nice 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, and it even lets you answer calls from your wrist using Bluetooth. Plus, it keeps an eye on your heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep quality, and stress levels. You can also talk to Siri and Google using this watch. It can handle a bit of dust and sweat with its IP67 rating. Right now, it's on sale for an amazing 48% off, so you can grab it for just Rs. 4,646.

2. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand

This smartwatch from Noise is a fitness fan's dream. It claims to track 60 different sports activities and offers 150 cool watch faces. The 1.69-inch LCD screen is easy to read, and it's tough against dust and water with its IP68 rating. Charging it takes only 2.5 hours, and it can last up to 7 days! It also monitors your SpO2, heart rate, sleep, and even your menstrual cycle. It's available now at a massive 63% discount, costing just Rs. 1,499.

3. Pebble Cosmos Max

The Pebble Cosmos Max smartwatch is clever with its rotating crown for easy navigation and a PIN lock for privacy. You can answer calls through Bluetooth with its built-in speaker and microphone. It's all about fitness, supporting 100 sports modes and offering 100 downloadable watch faces. And guess what? It's now on sale for 59% off, making it just Rs. 2,849.

4. Noise Pulse 2 Max Advanced

The Noise Pulse 2 Max boasts a 1.85-inch LCD screen and a Tru Sync feature for a strong smartphone connection. It tracks your health like the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand and even has a Smart DND feature to keep you from getting disturbed while sleeping. You can make and receive calls through Bluetooth too. It's a steal at 78% off, priced at just Rs. 1,299.

5. Fire-Bolt Ring 3

The Fire-Boltt Ring 3 packs a 1.8-inch LCD screen and can track a whopping 118 sports modes. It's got some basic games to keep you entertained and can handle calls via Bluetooth. It also takes care of your health with SpO2, heart rate, and sleep monitoring. This amazing smartwatch is now available for only Rs. 1,299, saving you a massive 87% from its original price of Rs. 9,999.

Don't miss out on these fantastic smartwatch deals on Amazon right now. Grab the one that suits your style and needs before they're gone.

