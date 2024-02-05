 Valentine’s Day gift ideas: From Fire-Boltt to Noise, check 5 top smartwatches under 2000 | Wearables News
Looking for smart gifts for your one? Here are some Valentine’s Day gift ideas which your partner may like. Check smartwatches under 2000 from different brands such as Fire-Boltt, Noise, and more.

By: HT TECH
Feb 05 2024, 14:43 IST
Valentine’s Day gift ideas: Check the best smartwatch under 2000. (Amazon)

Valentine's Day gift ideas: As Valentine's week approaches, you might be looking for special gifts to make your partner feel special. If you are on the lookout for budget gifts then Amazon is providing great discounts on electronics products across various categories and brands. To help you with your Valentine's Day gift research, we have curated a list of the best smartwatches under 2000 from top brands such as Noise, Fire-Boltt, Boat, and more to help you pick the best one for your partner. Check the list here.

84% OFF
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold)
(132,097)
₹1,999 ₹12,499
Buy now
70% OFF
Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black)
(5,772)
₹1,799 ₹5,999
Buy now
70% OFF
Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch with 3.55cm (1.4") Full Touch Display, SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep Monitors & 10-Day Battery - Jet Black
(55,198)
₹1,499 ₹4,999
Buy now
69% OFF
boAt Wave Elevate Smart Watch with 1.96" Display, BT Calling, Functional Crown, AI Voice Assistant, Built-in Game, HR & SPO2 Monitoring and Stress Monitoring, IP67(Active Black)
(1,156)
₹1,999 ₹6,499
Buy now
66% OFF
HAMMER Tussle 2.01" HD Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Rotating Crown, Voice Assistant, in-Built Games, Smart Notifications, Customized Watchfaces, Sports Mode, DND, Raise to Wake
(18)
₹1,999 ₹5,999
Buy now

Valentine's Day gift ideas: Smartwatches under 2000

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra: The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch TFT Color Full Touch Screen display with high resolution and 320nits peak brightness. It offers 7 days of battery life and about 4 days with Bluetooth calling. The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra is available at an 84 percent discount.

B0BY2PWDFQ-1

Noise Force Rugged: The smartwatch features a 1.32-inch high-resolution display with 550 nits peak brightness. It offers various Noise Health Suite features such as a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Breathing practice, and more. The Noise Force Rugged is available at a 70 percent discount.

 

B0BMVT1R78-2

Noise ColorFit Pulse: The smartwatch features a 1.4-inch Full Touch HD display with various Noise Health Suite features such as blood oxygen monitoring, real-time heart rate, sleep, and more. It comes with 8 sports modes and offers up to 10-day battery. The Noise ColorFit Pulse is available at a 70 percent discount.

 

B097R25DP7-3

boAt Wave Elevate: The Boat smartwatch offers a 1.96-inch HD Display with up to 500nits peak brightness. It comes with the Bluetooth calling feature which enables users to save up to 10 contacts and make calls with the dial pad. It is also powered by voice assistant and offers more than 100 sports modes. The boAt Wave Elevate is available at a 69 percent discount on Amazon.

 

B0CB5TCLNK-4

Hammer Tussle: The lsst smartwatch on this Velentine's day gift ideas list is HMmer Tussle. It sports a 2.01-inch HD display with high resolution. It comes with voice assistants such as Siri, Google, and others. It also supports Bluetooth calling, Camera and Music control and various health monitoring features. The Hammer Tussle is available at a 67 percent discount on Amazon.

 

B0CMLMDMDT-5

05 Feb, 14:37 IST
    Trending Gadgets

