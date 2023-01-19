 Apple Iphone 13 Pro 512gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro 512GB

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro 512GB is a iOS v15 phone, available price is Rs 149,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard) Processor, 3095 mAh Battery and 512 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 13 Pro 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 13 Pro 512GB now with free delivery.
    9
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36535/heroimage/146990-v4-apple-iphone-13-pro-512gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36535/images/Design/146990-v4-apple-iphone-13-pro-512gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36535/images/Design/146990-v4-apple-iphone-13-pro-512gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36535/images/Design/146990-v4-apple-iphone-13-pro-512gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36535/images/Design/146990-v4-apple-iphone-13-pro-512gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Apple iPhone 13 Pro 512GB Price in India

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro 512GB price in India starts at Rs.149,900. The lowest price of Apple iPhone 13 Pro 512GB is Rs.122,999 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 13 Pro 512gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3095 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • Yes
    • 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size)
    • Exmor RS
    • F2.2
    • F1.5
    • Single
    • 3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Gold, Silver, Graphite, Sierra Blue, Alpine Green
    • 146.7 mm
    • 7.6 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 6 meter), IP68
    • Dust proof
    • 71.5 mm
    • 203 grams
    Display
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • OLED
    • 86.89 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1170 x 2532 pixels
    • Yes
    • 1000 nits
    • 19.5:9
    • 120 Hz
    • 457 ppi
    • Yes
    General
    • September 17, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • iOS v15
    • Apple
    • No
    • iPhone 13 Pro 512GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Lightning
    • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)
    • Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
    • 64 bit
    • 5 nm
    • Apple A15 Bionic
    • 6 GB
    • 23.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • NVMe
    • 512 GB
    Apple Iphone 13 Pro 512gb