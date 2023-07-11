 Apple Iphone X Price in India (11 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X is a iOS v11.0.1 phone, available price is Rs 89,000 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral) Processor , 2716 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone X from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone X now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 11 July 2023
Key Specs
₹89,000
64 GB
5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral)
12 MP + 12 MP
7 MP
2716 mAh
iOS v11.0.1
3 GB
Apple mobiles price in India starts from Rs.22,999. HT Tech has 109 Apple mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Apple Iphone X Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
  • 2716 mAh
  • 7 MP
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
  • 2716 mAh
  • Yes, Fast: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • No
Camera
  • Optical Image stabilization
  • Single
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • 7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(32 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Dual optical image stabilization
  • F2.2
  • Yes, Retina Flash
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • BSI Sensor
  • F1.8
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
  • 7.7 mm
  • Silver, Space Grey
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 174 grams
  • Dust proof
  • 70.9 mm
  • 143.6 mm
Display
  • 625 nits
  • 1125 x 2436 pixels
  • 80.93 %
  • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
  • OLED
  • 18:9
  • 463 ppi
  • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes
  • Yes with notch
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • November 3, 2017 (Official)
  • iOS v11.0.1
  • Apple
  • iPhone X
  • No
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • Lightning
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Head: 1.08 W/kg, Body: 1.17 W/kg
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • SIM1: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral)
  • Apple A11 Bionic
  • 64 bit
  • 3 GB
  • Apple GPU (three-core graphics)
  • M11
  • 10 nm
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
Special Features
  • FaceTime, iTunes Store, iBooks, Podcasts, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends.
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • NVMe
  • 64 GB
    Apple Iphone X