Apple Iphone X Price in India (11 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone X Apple iPhone X is a iOS v11.0.1 phone, available price is Rs 89,000 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral) Processor , 2716 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone X from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone X now with free delivery.