 Apple Iphone Xr Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Apple iPhone XR

    Apple iPhone XR is a iOS v12.0 phone, available price is Rs 76,900 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor, 2942 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone XR from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone XR now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹76,900
    64 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
    12 MP
    7 MP
    2942 mAh
    iOS v12.0
    Apple IPhone XR Price in India

    Apple IPhone XR price in India starts at Rs.76,900. The lowest price of Apple IPhone XR is Rs.61,999 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone Xr Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2942 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(32 mm focal length)
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • F2.2
    • BSI Sensor
    Design
    • 75.7 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
    • 8.3 mm
    • 194 grams
    • Black, Blue, Red, White, Yellow, Coral
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 150.9 mm
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • 19.5:9
    • Yes
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • 60 Hz
    • 828 x 1792 pixels
    • Yes with notch
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, , Multi-touch
    • 79.79 %
    • 625 nits
    • 324 ppi
    General
    • iPhone XR
    • Apple
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • iOS v12.0
    • October 26, 2018 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Lightning
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 1.13 W/kg, Body: 1.16 W/kg
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • USB 2.0
    • USB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
    • 64 bit
    • 32.0 s
    • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
    • M12
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Apple A12 Bionic
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • iTunes Store, FaceTime, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 64 GB
    • NVMe
    Apple Iphone Xr