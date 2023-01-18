Asus Rog Phone Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Asus Rog Phone in India?
Asus Rog Phone price in India at 26,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.