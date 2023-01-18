 Asus Rog Phone Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Asus Phones Asus ROG Phone

    Asus ROG Phone

    Asus ROG Phone is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 83,999 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.96 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Phone from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Phone now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32621/heroimage/127703-v7-asus-rog-phone-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32621/images/Design/127703-v7-asus-rog-phone-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32621/images/Design/127703-v7-asus-rog-phone-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32621/images/Design/127703-v7-asus-rog-phone-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32621/images/Design/127703-v7-asus-rog-phone-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹83,999
    128 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Octa core (2.96 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    12 MP + 8 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹83,999
    128 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    12 MP + 8 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Asus Rog Phone Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 12 MP + 8 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Hyper, v4.0, 30W: 60 % in 33 minutes
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3840x2160 @ 60 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 240 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length)
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • F1.8
    • CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX4
    • 158.8 mm
    • 200 grams
    • 76.2 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • Black
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • 90 Hz
    • 76.78 %
    • Yes
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 402 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    General
    • ROG Phone
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Asus ROG Phone ZS600KL
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Asus
    • Yes
    • November 29, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 630
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    • Octa core (2.96 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 101 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Asus Rog Phone FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Rog Phone in India?

    Asus Rog Phone price in India at 26,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Rog Phone?

    How many colors are available in Asus Rog Phone?

    What is the Asus Rog Phone Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Rog Phone Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Asus Rog Phone