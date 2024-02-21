 Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 89,990 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP + 32 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
Last updated: 21 February 2024
Key Specs
₹89,990 (speculated)
512 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
50 MP + 13 MP + 32 MP
32 MP
5500 mAh
Android v14
16 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra in India is Rs. 89,990.  This is the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green and Desert Sienna. ...Read More

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

Rumoured

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Battery

    5500 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 13 MP + 32 MP

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Battery

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Removable

    No

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Hyper, v5.0, 65W

Design

  • Colours

    Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green, Desert Sienna

Display

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2400 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    388 ppi

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

Front Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    32 MP, Primary Camera

General

  • Launch Date

    March 21, 2024 (Unofficial)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Zen UI

  • Brand

    Asus

Main Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.56" sensor size)13 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 32 MP , Telephoto Camera

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Sensor

    IMX890, CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor

Multimedia

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

Network & Connectivity

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Performance

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (3.3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 3.2 GHz, Penta Core, Cortex A720 + 2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A520)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 750

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Sensors

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

Storage

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB
    Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra